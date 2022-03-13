March Madness, the NCAA’s greatest spectacle, will have its big reveal tonight, and it won’t include a Mississippi team.
Mississippi State players in 1996 watched the show from New Orleans. They were relaxed with an SEC Tournament championship in hand and wondering about seeding, not whether they’d soon be working to convince themselves and others about the benefits of an NIT bid.
It’s been 26 years – almost three decades – since Mississippi State’s Final Four run.
Darryl Wilson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer then, is the boys coach at Itawamba Agricultural High School now.
The newness is gone. When people visit his office now memorabilia reminds them he was once an SEC star, but they see him as a seasoned high school coach.
Even when he was playing as an undersized 2 guard, Wilson had a mindset that well may have been the key to the team’s success.
His 18 points a game were helpful, but his ability to take hard coaching from a hard coach was one of those traits you didn’t see in a box score that helped shape the team.
Former MSU coach Richard Williams believed holding his best player to a certain standard in practice would send a message to every other player.
For Williams, it was kind of like a group text before everybody had a cell phone.
And it was not for the faint of heart.
“He got on me every single day. That was his driving force. He finally told me in time that ‘If I could get on my best player then nobody else on the team could say anything if I got on them,’” Wilson said.
Wilson called Williams an “alpha male,” a teacher who believed in telling you something only one time.
“That was coach Williams plain and simple. He knows his X’s and O’s,” Wilson said.
Williams’ approach with Wilson worked.
It worked in part because Wilson allowed it to work. There was a toughness about him already when he arrived at Mississippi State, something within that was further molded by a tough high school coach.
In those MSU practices toughness begat more toughness.
Maybe it was the fact that there were other personalties on that team – maybe an Erick Dampier a Marcus Bullard or a Russell Walters – who responded to tough coaching.
Or maybe it was the Williams-Wilson practice show.
Whatever it was, the result was a maturity that benefited the Bulldogs down the stretch.
MSU went 10-6 in SEC play in the regular season which isn’t necessarily underachieving, but a switch was flipped in the postseason.
“We didn’t bicker. We didn’t get mad at each other about who scored or who did what. Everybody knew that everybody was going to come out and play hard. The that team we had, if you didn’t play hard you were going to stand out like a sore thumb,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Williams made sure everyone understood their roles.
Attrition and struggles followed the Final Four, and Williams was gone after the 1997-98 season.
The program flourished for a time under Rick Stansbury with an SEC regular-season championship in 2004 and NCAA trips six times in an eight-year span.
Now the Bulldogs have had March Madness instead of Sadness just once in 13 years.
That was when Ben Howland took them there in 2019.
It’s not enough many fans say, and Howland’s future is the subject of great speculation.
Wilson is no longer an MSU insider but is a firm believer that the current malaise stems from dysfunction in two directions – coaches and players – and not just one.
He sees a game that’s changed, more players leaving early and asks what might have the last two seasons been like if Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard had hung around?
At the end of the day, a tough guy wants to see more toughness not only at Mississippi State but in the game.
“I believe this, coach is going to put the best guys on the court to make plays right or wrong. Those guys are supposed to know everything, run every play,” Wilson said. “Saying that, what’s up with their performance? From the outside looking in the coach puts you in the right position to make plays. The guys have got to make plays. Guys have to buy in and play.”