MEMPHIS – Will Rogers extended his body, reached his arm out and embraced a grueling hit from a Memphis (3-0) defender in hopes of tying a game Mississippi State (2-1) continuously tried to lose.
As his hand came down with the football still grasped, it landed about three feet short.
It was a final effort in MSU’s 31-29 loss at Memphis on Saturday in which State came up just a bit short — figuratively throughout the game and literally on the final two-point conversion.
“We made one dumb, glaring mistake after the next and couldn't overcome them,” Mike Leach said postgame.
It was a game that in many ways resembled Mississippi State’s near-loss in the season opener against Louisiana Tech.
MSU was playing an opponent outside the Power Five conferences, and when it built a lead, State started to ease back.
Mississippi State overcame a Jo’quavious Marks fumbled returned for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Its first-half offense clicked en route to 220 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns and a long field goal drive.
Combined with a defense that allowed one first down in the opening 30 minutes, MSU was cruising toward a 3-0 record before SEC play begins Saturday in Starkville against LSU.
But as it did against La. Tech, Mississippi State assumed its opponent would rollover.
“We make judgments on our schedule,” Leach said. “We look at it and we think how much effort we have to expend in order to beat certain teams.
“It's one stupid judgment after the next. Rather than worry about patting ourselves on the back and think about how easy some is going to be, we need to focus on how good we can be if we fully invest in focus one play at a time.”
State’s second half included an unnecessary roughness call on right guard Cole Smith with MSU already deep in its own territory, a punt returned backwards by Jaden Walley, three offensive holding calls (two accepted), a ground ball for a snap on fourth down and an interception wiped away for having too many men on the field.
One could add a punt returned for a touchdown by Memphis to that list after MSU didn’t play through the whistle, but officiating may have more to blame for that.
MSU’s defense gave up 17 points in the loss, and three of those were after forcing a three-and-out following a failed onside kick that resulted in a field goal.
The offense that shined in the first half was the issue in this one.
Spare the 65 passing yards Rogers had in two plays against Memphis’ prevent defense late in the game, and MSU had just 134 passing yards in the second half.
The Bulldogs had four drives in the second half while holding a lead and couldn’t extend it. Rogers had just two completions of 10 or more yards in that stretch from halftime until Memphis regained the lead with 7:48 left in the game.
“Sometimes (Rogers) plays as good as he's coached,” Leach said. “Sometimes we get conservative on the underneath stuff. There are times you gotta challenge the defense a little more. Statistically, you'd think it was a big score in our favor compared to a little score, but statistics don't count for anything.”
Rogers will garner much of the blame, but much of it belongs on the offensive line as well.
State’s line had one of its cleaner halves of the season to open the game, but eventually the holding calls and false starts, particularly on right tackle Scott Lashley, continued to take away any positive momentum Rogers and the offense could create.
“We had guys — key players — who would just go invisible,” Leach said. “All of a sudden, they're invisible.”
Players decided to take plays off, Leach says, and trusted others to step up in their place. It echoed much of the quit he felt he saw from his team in Week 1.
With SEC play beginning, Leach again criticized himself and his coaching staff on what they need to do to rid this lackluster mindset.
It starts with far less positivity in practice and inside the locker room.
“Sometimes morale doesn't need to be boosted,” Leach said. “You need to boost something, but it's not always morale that needs to be boosted. Between now and tomorrow, I'm going to figure out what it is that needs to be boosted. Whether I'm right or not, we're going to boost something."