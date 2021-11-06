FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – There’s an aspect to kicking in football where mistakes are often overlooked until that one costly play happens and spectators begin to wonder why the chaos wasn’t evaded earlier.
It happens on the professional level – recall Cody Parkey’s knack for missing kicks off the upright before the infamous ‘Double Doink’ cost the Bears a 2018 playoff run.
Mike Leach doesn’t have the luxury Matt Nagy might have had to just cut and sign a new kicker midseason. But following Mississippi State’s 31-28 loss at Arkansas – one ending with a missed 40-yard attempt by backup Nolan McCord – Leach offered the best he can do in the SEC.
“There’s an open tryout on our campus for kickers,” Leach announced. “Anybody that wants to walk-on and kick at Mississippi State, we’ll hold a tryout anytime you can get over there to our building — providing you’re cleared by the NCAA.”
Mississippi State’s kicking problems have lingered all season.
Brandon Ruiz started the season by missing a 52-yard kick in MSU’s season-opening win against Louisiana Tech. He didn’t get any field goal attempts the following week against N.C. State where he was taken out due to injury after two extra-point attempts.
Backup Nolan McCord got his chance to step in, starting with a 32-yard make in the N.C. State win and a 39-yard make in his lone attempt the following week at Memphis.
McCord followed that up by missing three of his five attempts against LSU and Texas A&M.
Ruiz’s return following the bye week was a welcomed one, as he made all three attempts in MSU’s 49-9 loss against Alabama and made his lone attempt at Vanderbilt.
Then his success faltered.
Ruiz missed one of his two attempts last week against Kentucky before misses on his first two attempts against Arkansas forced Leach and special teams coach Matt Brock to make a change.
McCord came back in for a pair of extra points in the fourth quarter, but as football tends to go, the game came down to MSU’s kicking game.
McCord lined up in the center of the field, went through his normal routine and then shanked the kick directly left without a shot of tying the game.
“It just sucks," quarterback Will Rogers said postgame. "There’s no other way to say it. I mean, you’re right there. We’re a play away from winning the game, but, you know, we gotta make a play.”
Following the lead of Nagy, there’s plenty that can be attributed toward why Mississippi State needed a game-tying field goal from McCord.
Mississippi State came out flat against an Arkansas team coming off a bye week.
Rogers threw incompletions on his first four passes as State had five total yards of offense while Arkansas built a 10-0 lead.
Mississippi State put together its first good-looking drive of the game going into the second quarter, but a minute into the frame Rogers threw an interception on a play he admitted to having forced.
The following MSU drive resulted in no points as Ruiz had his first miss, but it came on a drive where State had 1st-and-goal from the seven-yard line and gained two yards on an incompletion and two runs.
“We weren’t in sync that first half,” Leach said. “We squandered too many plays the first half. That’s the biggest negative to this game.”
MSU got itself back in front with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, thanks in large part to its defense’s willingness to give up yards but hold Arkansas to three field goals on positive drives.
That was until Arkansas’ final drive where quarterback KJ Jefferson led his team 75 yards in 10 plays to score with 21 seconds left – giving MSU no option but to give the fate of the evening to its kicking game.
“We allowed this thing to be closer than we had to, and we lost,” Leach said.