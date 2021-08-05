STARKVILLE • A core of three-star recruits has assembled for Mississippi State’s Class of 2022 as the team continues to await the commitments of higher-rated players.
MSU has 17 commits, all of which are three-star players according to 247Sports – placing the Bulldogs at No. 23 in the national class rankings and No. 8 in the SEC.
The most recent commitment came Aug. 2 when Javae Gilmore – ranked as the No. 44 linebacker in the nation – celebrated his 18th birthday by announcing his decision on social media.
Gilmore joins Poplarville’s Khalid Moore as a pair of linebackers committed to MSU in the class.
Eight of MSU's 10 commitments on defense are linebackers or in the secondary.
The Bulldogs will need to gain some traction for defensive line recruits. 247Sports gives MSU a decent chance of getting a couple more three-stars alongside commit R.J. Moss on the defensive line.
Quentel Jones is listed at 6-foot-2-inches and 315 pounds with offers from five other SEC programs. Malachi Madison listed MSU in his top three alongside Virginia Tech and UCF.
Mississippi State dished out the most offers (37) to wide receivers but has just one commit thus far with Horn Lake’s Jarnorris Hopson.
Kaydin Pope listed Mississippi State in his final four July 31. 247Sports also likes MSU’s chances at pursuing three stars Leroy Paige and Tajh Sanders. There’s seven four-star receivers and a five-star (Evan Stewart) who haven’t decided but have offers from MSU.
MSU has no commits at running back, but Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks are only entering their sophomore seasons and there are seven uncommitted running backs with offers from the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State has two offensive tackles (Cam East and Jackson Cannon) already committed, but the interior still has questions. Lucas Taylor is the lone commit of the six interior linemen offered by MSU.
Recruiting is among the most unpredictable aspects of college football, particularly for a school with a fresh coaching staff. A couple big-name recruits could completely change the trajectory and rankings.
The early takeaways from Mike Leach’s group show promise, and it will come down to success on the field to provide continued progress.