Postseason baseball will be played in Mississippi.
Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field and Swayze Field at Ole Miss were both selected as two of the 16 host sites for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday night.
The field of 64 and seedings will be announced on Monday morning at 11 a.m.
The other 14 host schools are Arizona, Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida, Louisiana Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Vanderbilt.
The NCAA picked 20 potential host sites three weeks ago to give schools time to prepare for COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, then picked the 16 actual hosts on Sunday night.
Pete Taylor Park at Southern Miss, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and Charlotte were the four venues not selected.
This will be the 15th time Mississippi State has hosted a regional tournament, most recently in 2019. The Bulldogs have hosted a regional tournament in three of the last five years and have won three straight regional tournaments at home.
Overall, MSU has won 8 of its 14 regional tournaments at home.
This will be the 10th time Ole Miss has hosted a regional, most recently in 2019. The Rebels first hosted a regional in 2004 and have since hosted 10 of the last 17 years. Ole Miss has hosted in three consecutive years for the first time since hosting four straight from 2004-07.
Ole Miss has won 6 of its 9 regional tournaments at home.