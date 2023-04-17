Mississippi State football’s growing transfer portal list added two new names Monday afternoon when redshirt freshmen offensive linemen Jackson Cannon and Lucas Taylor each announced over social media they would be leaving the program.
Cannon, from Forsyth, Georgia, was a former three-star in MSU’s 2022 class. Taylor, another former three-star from Mobile, Alabama, was the Bulldogs’ top-rated lineman in the 2022 class (No. 464 nationally) by 247sports.
Neither played last season and will have four years of eligibility going forward.
Cannon and Taylor became the 16th and 17th addition to the portal from MSU’s program since the beginning of December, joining: OL Reed Buys (South Alabama), WR Rara Thomas (Georgia), RB Ke’Travion Hargrove (Memphis), RB Dillon Johnson (Washington), WR Christian Ford (Appalachian State), QB Daniel Greek (Tarleton State), OL Carson Williams (uncommitted), P Archer Trafford (uncommitted), OL Gabe Cavazos (Southern Miss), S Dylan Lawrence (Southern Miss), QB Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin), QB Sawyer Robinson (Baylor), DL Jevon Banks (Kansas State), WR Marquez Dortch (uncommitted) and CB William Hardrick (uncommitted).
The Bulldogs have also added seven players from the portal during that span, including: DB Khamauri Rogers (Miami FL), P Andrew Osteen (UCF), DB Ray’Darious Jones (LSU), DB Christopher Keys (Indiana), DB Kobi Albert (Kentucky), QB Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) and WR Freddie Roberson (Eastern Washington).
The Bulldogs open the 2023 season, the first under head coach Zach Arnett, on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
