Jackson Fristoe (copy)

Mississippi State pitcher Jackson Fristoe

 Mississippi State Athletics

A pair of talented Mississippi State pitchers were not far apart when it came to being selected in the MLB draft Tuesday.

Newsletters

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Theo DeRosa covers Mississippi State sports. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus