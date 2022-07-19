A pair of talented Mississippi State pitchers were not far apart when it came to being selected in the MLB draft Tuesday.
Right-handers KC Hunt and Jackson Fristoe were both picked in the 12th round — Hunt by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Fristoe by the New York Yankees.
Hunt was taken by the Pirates with the No. 350 overall pick. He posted a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings in 2022, striking out 32 hitters.
Despite his numbers, Hunt was one of MSU’s more reliable bullpen arms. He began the year in the weekend rotation but missed several weeks to injury after his first and only start.
A junior from Wyckoff, New Jersey, Hunt has two years of eligibility remaining.
Fristoe followed him 20 picks later as the No. 370 overall selection by the Yankees. He came to Starkville as a highly touted prospect from Paducah, Kentucky, and earned some weekend starts as a freshman in 2021. His 2022 season didn’t go to plan, as Fristoe posted a 7.96 ERA.
As a draft-eligible sophomore, Fristoe could return for three more years at MSU should he choose not to sign.
Third baseman Kamren James followed the pair of pitchers, going 494th overall as a 16th-round choice of the Tampa Bay Rays. James was draft eligible as a sophomore last year but was not selected, likely because of plans to return to Mississippi State.
The DeSoto Central product had a solid but unspectacular year for the Bulldogs in 2022, hitting .303 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. His glove was a little suspect at third base, and he saw time in center field.
James could come back for up to two more years if he doesn’t sign with the Rays.
In the last MSU-related action of the day, ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was taken by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round.
Jurrangelo Cijntje, a native of the Netherlands who pitched at Champagnat Catholic School in Florida, tweeted Monday that he planned to come to Starkville rather than turn pro.
That didn’t stop the Brewers from drafting him anyway with Pick No. 552.
Given Cijntje’s declaration Monday, it’s likely the Brewers’ selection won’t stop him from pitching for the Bulldogs and turning pro after two or more collegiate seasons.
Not selected were signees Bradley Loftin, Colby Holcombe, Dakota Jordan, Ross Highfill and others, as well as players Luke Hancock and Brandon Smith.
