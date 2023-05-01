STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football’s wide receiver room took another hit via the transfer portal.
Justin Brown, a true freshman wide receiver who enrolled in January, and Jarnoriss Hopson, a redshirt freshman receiver, both entered their names into the portal Monday afternoon, per their social media accounts.
Brown, a three-star from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was MSU’s highest-rated receiver in its 2023 class (No. 583 overall). Brown will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next program after never suiting up in a game for the Bulldogs.
Hopson, from Tunica, Mississippi, spent two years in Starkville, playing in one only game (last season against East Tennessee State) and never tallying a catch. Hopson, a former three-star, was rated as the No. 798 overall prospect in the 2022 class and will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his first year.
Sunday was the final day of the spring transfer window for non-graduate players.
Brown and Hopson became the fourth and fifth receivers to leave MSU since the end of last season, joining Rara Thomas, Christian Ford and Marquez Dortch.
