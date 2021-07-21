HOOVER, Ala.
There was a sense of anticipation in the main ballroom at the Wynfrey on Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Leach was about to step to the podium.
SEC Media Days: Day 3 recapIt was not that a group of writers thought they were about to be enlightened on the state of college football.
As the third coach on Day 3 at SEC Media Days it was more about “What’s he going to say?”
It was Leach’s first visit to the SEC’s signature summer event, which was a COVID casualty in 2020 prior to his first season as Mississippi State coach.
Leach has made a name for himself in his chosen profession by winning football games.
Along the way his willingness to venture off the path at a weekly news conference to talk about pirates or politics has gained him a certain reputation.
He’s described as “interesting” – and he is, because he refuses to limit his platform to football. There’s more to Leach, and he’s glad to share more with you.
He’ll remain interesting as long as he continues to win.
“He’s extremely smart. He talks about World War II and other history references,” MSU wide receiver Austin Williams said.
So smart is Leach that he likely sensed the anticipation for his appearance and chose not to perform on demand.
He didn’t walk in with a rehearsed, ready-made rant. He didn’t even have an opening statement.
He went straight to questions and gave thoughtful answers like proposing $150,000 payments to players who graduate from the schools with which they sign. That could limit the numbers in a transfer portal he describes as overcrowded.
He didn’t answer whether he’s been vaccinated, a subject with real off-track potential.
Oh, there was the “Twilight Zone” reference, the touch of sarcasm with soft jabs at SEC opponents Tennessee and Texas A&M, because those things too are Mike Leach, but he didn’t charm in the way of Steve Spurrier who for years held court at this event.
There was some between-the-lines football talk.
Leach explained that winning quarterbacks must have an ability to make others around them better, but what he covets in recruiting are accuracy and decision-making because without those two things little else matters.
He says his quarterback room is better than a year ago and that the experience of Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham will help him push Will Rogers, the sophomore returning starter.
If you were a media member eager to be entertained you were probably disappointed.
If you are a Bulldogs fan wanting to hear something that makes you think your intelligent coach can field an offense better than last year’s No. 109-ranked scoring team, maybe the quarterback response got you there.
