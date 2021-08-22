Parrish Alford: MSU OL sees steady progress but has more ground to cover By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mike Leach has seen quarterbacks throw touchdown passes and receivers make amazing catches.He didn’t see that Saturday in Mississippi State’s second scrimmage of August camp, due at least in part to an offensive line that has yet to reach his desired level of proficiency.The touchdowns and catches are necessary components of winning football, but everything is secondary to an offensive line that is more than just functional.The Bulldogs were barely that last season, ranking No. 108 nationally in sacks allowed with 3.9 per game.It’s true the quarterback drops to pass more in the Leach offense, but often the play call is for a quick throw.The deep ball isn’t necessarily Leach’s favorite attack method, but offensive line play could affect how many downfield shots he’s willing to take with Will Rogers.“It affects everything. It’s the most important position on the team,” Leach said. “People may disagree, and I think if they disagree they’re wrong.”Statistically there was improvement in the second scrimmage with sacks allowed dropping from 10 to four.There were interceptions thrown, too, and not all of them were the result of spectacular defensive plays, nor was each the result of poor pass protection.“Some you could say if we protected better …,” Leach said then listed a handful of other impediments to a successful play like the quarterback’s eyes or lack of separation by receivers.Running backs ran hard Saturday, and overall there were fewer dropped passes than a week ago.However, in Leach’s most important position improvement was evident but small in quantity.He’d like to see the Bulldogs cover more ground quickly with the Sept. 4 season opener against Louisiana Tech around the corner.The Bulldogs from Ruston, Louisiana, didn’t threaten a lot of passers last year ranking No. 93 in sacks at 1.70 per game.North Carolina State, the Week 2 opponent, was better with 2.36 per game and ranked second in the ACC in pass defense efficiency.Sometimes it’s not about sacks, per se, but just getting a quarterback off his spot.Take last year’s statistical rankings with a grain of salt; teams change.That’s good news for the Bulldogs, who have another week of camp before game-week arrives for the first time.Offensive line play has been “a steady progression," Leach said. "The first group did reasonably well.” PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Mike Leach Offensive Line Louisiana Tech North Carolina State Will Rogers Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists