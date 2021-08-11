STARKVILLE • Maybe it didn’t happen on the first day of camp at Mississippi State, though that’s where the story began.
The Bulldogs are almost a week in now, and Jack Abraham still hasn’t taken a snap.
In the days that have followed MSU fans have no doubt hit the keyboards and typed “Chance Lovertich” into their search engines.
What was thought to be a camp competition between Abraham, the veteran Southern Miss transfer, and second-year quarterback Will Rogers has turned into Rogers and the rest.
Lovertich has emerged as the leader of the rest.
Sometimes there are unexpected twists in camp – and State fans, this is yours.
MSU coach Mike Leach talks about a lot of things but not the injuries of his players, so Abraham’s ailments are the source of speculation. Leach has implied that he expects Abraham to return.
Abraham, a two-time Daily Journal player of the year at Oxford High School, was 13-11 as a full-time Golden Eagles starter in 2018 and 2019. Last year, amid team-wide struggles, he completed 69 percent or better three times and threw seven touchdown passes with four interceptions over five games before an injury ended his season.
A week ago it seemed like Abraham’s accuracy and experience made him an interesting fit for the Leach offense and created competition to push Rogers. That may yet happen.
During his absence Lovertich, undersized yet a fierce competitor, has shown improvement in camp.
Those internet searches will show that Lovertich was highly successful at Jackson Prep and Gulf Coast Community College though lightly recruited perhaps because he’s less than 6-feet tall.
He’s not considered a threat to overtake Rogers.
However, Abraham’s absence has created increased practice opportunities for Lovertich, who has seized the day(s).
This is that fork in the road where one can choose the glass half empty or half full.
Half empty says if something happens to Rogers the Bulldogs could be in trouble. Many programs forced to move from QB1 to QB2 might say the same thing.
Half full says the progress of Lovertich is important.
Leach at Texas Tech plugged in a lot of quarterbacks who excelled in his system. Few of these guys made an impact in the NFL. Several have made an impact as coaches, a testament to Leach’s ability to develop a player.
Should the season take an unfortunate turn Lovertich may not prove to be the long-term answer, but these hot August days might mean he can withstand the heat in the fourth quarter and string successful drives together.
The best plan for the Bulldogs is for Rogers to continue with his solid camp and for the rest of the season avoid COVID, injuries and alien abduction.