STARKVILLE – Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps has been watching his new players closely for the past several weeks as they go through off-season conditioning work with the strength staff.
Those glimpses have Phelps salivating at the idea of working with athletes that possess the size and speed that he is now inheriting in his first stint coaching in the Southeastern Conference.
“They’re all big, tall and can run and that’s really exciting,” Phelps said. “I’ve hung my hat at both Minnesota and Washington State on guys that were a little smaller structure but were athletic, fast and can move. Now I’ve got guys that can move and bend and are athletic and fast and are carrying 260 (pounds).”
The difficult task that Phelps has leading up to the first spring practice on March 19 and beyond is figuring out which defensive lineman to put where in the Bulldogs’ new 3-3-5 scheme. MSU has run a 4-3 defense for the past two seasons and last ran a predominately three-man front in 2017.
“How to sort them out is the challenge that we’re going to have here leading up to spring practice and I would imagine as we continue to go through spring practice,” Phelps said. “Some guys will emerge better at different spots and we’ll make the adjustments that we need to make as we move forward.”
Phelps wants to identify which players will be the nose guards first and build the rest of the line from there. The Bulldogs bring back six players that were listed as defensive tackles last season and now also have Louisville transfer Allen Love eligible.
Nose guard is “the one closest to the ball and if you’ve got a guy that can really wreak some havoc on the center then you can really do some creative things because he’ll demand a double team most of the time,” Phelps said. “That’ll help some of the other guys out and open up some of those lanes for blitzers to come through.”
Phelps also likes the idea of having defensive linemen he can switch out at multiple positions, especially since several of his defensive ends such as Aaron Odom, Marquiss Spencer and Kobe Jones are all 270-plus pounds.
“No matter what scheme that you’re playing, if you’ve got versatile defensive linemen that you can interchange them, move them around, stand them up, shift them and all that stuff then you’ve got an advantage,” Phelps said.
Phelps is admittedly still studying up on Zach Arnett’s new defensive scheme but loves all the possibilities it brings in terms of pressuring the quarterback.
“You never know exactly which guy is going to be coming,” Phelps said. “A lot of times in the 3-4, it’s that boundary rush end or backer that’s the one coming off the edge. Well in this defense any number of guys can come, whether it’s four, five or six that you’re ultimately bringing or giving the illusion of bringing and dropping some of them out. It’s organized chaos.”