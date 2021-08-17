STARKVILLE -- Makai Polk is the guy to watch for Mississippi State fans who are excited to return to Davis Wade Stadium this season.
A transfer from California, Polk has made play after play in fall camp. He’s the new guy in an offense that’s prides itself on repetition, yet every practice he’s making it look as though he invented Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense for himself.
Polk caught another touchdown from Will Rogers in team drills during Tuesday’s practice. When he hasn’t been in the endzone, he’s been catching 20-to-30-yard passes down the right sideline.
His connection with the quarterbacks looks smooth and exciting — maybe not for Decamerion Richardson who has been tasked with defending him throughout camp — during this near seamless transition to Mississippi State.
“I feel at home,” Polk says, “and I’m performing well.”
It was Polk’s turn to meet with reporters after practice Tuesday, though the usual huddle of media members featured a new face this time.
Steve Spurrier Jr. listened and learned more about his new receiver as Polk fielded questions from reporters. Spurrier stayed quiet for the most part until Polk started sharing his thoughts on the adjustment moving from California to Mississippi.
“It’s very different,” Polk was saying. “I like it. It’s quiet. I’m able to just focus on my craft and focus on the grind.”
“Still getting used to that humidity, though,” Spurrier chimed in.
The humidity doesn’t appear to be affecting Spurrier’s outside receivers group that, along with Polk, put on a show in Tuesday’s practice.
Malik Heath first executed a perfectly timed route down the left sideline to catch a touchdown pass from Rogers before coming back a few plays later and scoring from 70 yards out on a pass from Chance Lovertich.
“He’s a guy that’s benefited a lot from being in the system — from being coached, from repetition, from seeing things over and over, from getting the signals,” Spurrier said. “He’s a guy who’s really got an opportunity to have a heck of a year… He’s well ahead of where he was last year.”
Heath ended last season with a kick to a Tulsa player on the ground during a brawl following the Armed Forces Bowl. Any disciplinary action from that remains to be seen.
He was involved in a small skirmish with cornerback Esaias Furdge earlier in camp, but Spurrier said that while the offseason and fall camp have helped Heath grow on the field it’s also pushed him to be mentally tougher as well.
“We practice pretty hard,” Spurrier said. “We get after it. We’re physical on defense. Our whole team, our mentality, is pretty tough.”
Jamire Calvin joins that outside receivers unit as a newcomer just like Polk this season, but he might understand the offense better than any of his teammates.
Calvin is a graduate transfer from Washington State, where he spent three seasons under Leach — playing in 2017 and 2018 before redshirting his junior season in 2019.
Calvin caught 37.5 passes along with 398.5 yards per season in those two years while accounting for four total touchdown receptions.
After returning for the shortened season last year, Calvin started four games at the Z receiver for 17 catches and 183 yards with one touchdown.
Besides getting to know his new teammates, it’s been an easy transition for Calvin.
“For the most part, I’m really comfortable with everything,” he said.