Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis is not looking at the scenarios.
Mississippi State, ranked No. 10 in the nation by D1baseball after a series loss to Missouri last weekend, heads to Alabama tonight for a must-win series. Game times are at 6 p.m. tonight, 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (37-13, 17-10 SEC) are tied for fourth place in the conference with No. 9 Florida and are projected to be the final national seed by both D1Baseball and Baseball America.
Florida visits No. 1 Arkansas this weekend, so the schedule favors Mississippi State in that regard. But while that is the case, Lemonis said on Tuesday night that he hasn’t laid out any SEC Tournament or NCAA Tournament scenarios for his team and just wants his team to play well.
“I may be wrong, but I don’t think there’s a coach in our league who lays out the scenarios,” Lemonis said. “It’s just too much. Maybe I’m old school and it’s coach speak, but we just want good practice so we can play good baseball this weekend. Let’s get to Thursday night and take care of it.”
Mississippi State has had some question marks in its lineup for most of the season, and some of those still aren’t answered as the Bulldogs finish the regular season.
Brad Cumbest and Brayland Skinner are still rotating in left field, Jackson Fristoe and Houston Harding are still fighting for the Sunday starter role, and there have been some very obvious problems on the left side of the infield.
Kamren James, who has started most of the season at third base, has struggled as of late. He has been held to one hit in his last six games and is 1-22 at the plate during that stretch. He also leads the team with 13 errors.
Lemonis has flirted with starting Tanner Leggett, who is better defensively, at third and letting James serve as the designated hitter, but Leggett is only hitting .239 on the year.
“We have decided as a coaching staff that it will be however we best matchup that night,” Lemonis said of the positions rotating. “It could be Thursday night against a great pitcher and we have to be defensive or be a Sunday and we need offense. We feel like most of the positions are good, but that left field, designated hitter and third base has some rotations in it right now.”