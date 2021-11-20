STARKVILLE – The Hail State Paint Squad – located promptly at the front of Mississippi State’s student section every Saturday – made it clear what this weekend meant for MSU.
“Ole Miss sucks,” it read across their chests.
The focus in Starkville was already on a highly-anticipated Egg Bowl set for Thanksgiving night.
Saturday’s 55-10 win against FCS foe Tennessee State was just a practice standardized test or the mock interview students are forced to do in their career prep courses.
MSU went on the field for 60 minutes, called plays, ran plays, scored touchdowns and recorded tackles like it does every week.
A 17-year-old high school student and their parents both know it’s not the practice ACT that gets a direct admit to their dream school, but it’s important to get a feel for it.
A week off could make MSU rusty, so enter Tennessee State.
Offense served as the math portion where for about 43 minutes of game time Will Rogers was packing stats and breaking records.
The sophomore quarterback capped of MSU’s first drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Austin Williams – the first of three touchdown catches for him.
The pass gave Rogers his 30th touchdown of the season, breaking MSU’s single-season record of 29 set by Dak Prescott in 2015.
Rogers’ four other passing touchdowns just padded the record.
The following drive, Rogers’ 8-yard completion to Jamire Calvin surpassed 72 passing yards in the game – giving Rogers more than 3,793 passing yards to break another 2015 Prescott record.
Rogers’ 391 passing yards in the game made him the first player in program history to surpass the 4,000-yard threshold.
“Anytime to have your name in the same company as Dak Prescott, it’s pretty incredible,” Rogers said. “I never really imagined that would happen, honestly. I’ve been watching Dak since I was in fifth, sixth, seventh grade. The things that he did here were amazing.”
Defense served as the literature section on the practice test by reading everything Tennessee State’s offense tried to do.
MSU recorded 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass breakups. With the exception of two plays, Tennessee State did not record a gain of 20-plus yards.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we actually took the little details into the plays that were called and lining up and doing the little things right,” defensive lineman Nathan Pickering said.
Tyrus Wheat continued his impressive season by contributing five tackles – four solo – along with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Tennessee State showed some promise with a 55-yard completion to get the ball to the MSU 3-yard line in the fourth quarter.
That’s when Jett Johnson saw the ball floating around on the following play before hopping on it for his second fumble recovery on the season.
“Wow, there’s the ball. I gotta get it,” Johnson told himself.
But amidst all this success, the body paint lingered in the background reminding MSU of the real test ahead.
Postgame, it was clear any success in Saturday’s meeting with an FCS opponent was immediately flushed.
A matchup between ranked rivals in Mississippi is set for Thanksgiving night in front of a packed Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in two years.
“A lot,” Rogers said after a sigh while reflecting on what a win over Ole Miss would mean for MSU. “It would mean everything. I’ve waited for this week for however many days it has been since I threw a Hail Mary on the last play of the game last year.”