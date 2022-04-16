STARKVILLE — Mississippi State pitching coach Scott Foxhall trotted out toward his 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound Friday night starter.
There was no urgency from Foxhall as he exited the dugout and made his way toward Preston Johnson. It was a walk of composure, perhaps a message he was hoping to send to his hurler.
Auburn had loaded the bases in the third inning Friday night at Dudy Noble Field courtesy of a hit-by-pitch, single and walk allowed by Johnson. The wheels have fallen off for Johnson in previous SEC starts, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from the calmness in Foxhall’s walk to the bump.
"Hey, reset," Foxhall told him. "You've got this. You're better than what you're doing right now. Find the breaking ball."
What followed was the alpha mentality a top starter needs in the SEC en route to a series-clinching 9-5 win for the Bulldogs.
It took three pitches to Auburn’s Brooks Carlson and Johnson was out of the jam.
"(Johnson) is a big dude," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "You're just trying to let him catch his breath."
From there, Auburn had minimal hope. The nine runs, 14 hits and two home runs were a nice showing for an MSU offense struggling to push runners across home plate last weekend against LSU.
But Friday night was Johnson’s night. And he reaffirmed why Fridays have belonged to him since ace Landon Sims went down with a season-ending elbow injury in early March.
The Mississippi State faithful in attendance were aware of the struggles their team’s pitching staff has endured this season and the growing pains that have come with thrusting Johnson into the No. 1 spot. So the moment Lemonis emerged from State’s dugout in the eighth, the crowd rose to its feet.
Cheers echoed throughout the park as Lemonis signaled for reliever Drew Talley, but it wasn’t the skipper taking the ball from Johnson following a career-best 12 strikeout outing.
It was Johnson’s ballgame, so Lemonis let him hand it off. Johnson stepped off the bump and met Talley a few yards off the mound to hand him the ball before making his way back to the dugout.
Having been a reliever last season, Johnson wanted to apologize to Talley for the jam he left before he could lament in his ovation.
"Man, that's my bad," Johnson told him. "That was my bad he was in that situation. That's something I take full blame for. I just hate that I put him in that situation."
Johnson spent about 30 minutes in the dugout while State rallied for five runs in the seventh. At 103 pitches, it was surprising to see a cooled off Johnson return to the mound. But it allowed Johnson to have his moment even after allowing a run and leaving two on for his bullpen.
The cheers continued as Johnson made the trot back toward Foxhall and his teammates. A tunnel of maroon jerseys created a path for Johnson as he crossed the third base line and submerged himself in the dugout.
With him, a crucial series win followed.
"He's a competitor," Brad Cumbest said. "He's a good player. When he steps on the mound, I'm confident in him."