MSU MBB 0113

Tolu Smith (1) and Mississippi State are hoping to avoid a 1-4 SEC start with a win Saturday night at Auburn. Here’s where the Bulldogs stand halfway through the 2022-23 season. 

 Mike Mattina/Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Next up for Mississippi State men’s basketball is a road test Saturday night at No. 21 Auburn.

