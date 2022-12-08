MSU WBB Purcell 1208

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell is trying to clean up his team’s inconsistencies before Southeastern Conference play begins. The Bulldogs have games on Sunday and Dec. 15 before a tournament from Dec. 19-21 in Tampa.

 By IVY BALL Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — This week will be a little bit of a rest for Mississippi State women’s basketball. It’s time for final exams and time to stress about the academic side of things before getting back to athletics.

