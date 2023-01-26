STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month.
Head coach Sam Purcell’s team is hoping to make amends for the 61-50 loss, and he knows the Bulldogs will have to do a better job sustaining momentum and playing their game from start to finish.
“You’ve got to be tough for four quarters,” he said when asked what MSU learned from the first game. “Again I can’t say enough good things, I know our fanbase may not like this, but I’m a keep it real coach: (Ole Miss) coach Yo(lett McPhee-McCuin) has done a great job. She’s got them tough; they have the NCAA tournament DNA; they’ve got players that have been there and have that swag. And I embrace that, and our team embraces that, and I thought they were able to finish the fourth quarter and steal one at our place, which hurts. It is, it’s the truth, but I thought you’ve got to give credit to them. They were the tougher team for four quarters.”
The loss was the first to Ole Miss at the Hump since 2007, a signal of the work done by McPhee-McCuin to level the playing field in Mississippi. It could also potentially be a significant motivator for the Bulldogs, who could have an especially motivated individual.
Purcell said he was unhappy post player Jessika Carter was snubbed in the reveal of this season’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalists. He listed a number of statistics on both ends of the floor to back up her dominance and claim as one of the best post players in the country.
Carter has been as reliable as ever on the court, putting up 20-plus points in five of her last eight games, averaging 18.2 points in SEC play, and posting eight double-doubles this season. She also leads the SEC in blocked shots and has drawn 10 charges, including what Purcell called a “game-winning” charge in the Bulldogs’ last win against Kentucky, while Carter was just one foul away from sitting.
“So as much as I am excited about our team, like I’ve always told my team,” Purcell said, closing his argument for Carter, “when individual opportunity and awards come because your team is doing so well, I’m going to fight for those awards, and I’m fighting for Jessika Carter.”
On top of Carter’s output is where things have been less clear for the Bulldogs, changing game to game who will have the hot hand between the usual suspects of Anastasia Hayes, Ahlana Smith and JerKaila Jordan, as well as true freshman starter Debreasha Powe. The team has been able to find a balance when needed to find who will step up on a given night, but that has also led to some worrying stretches of offensive struggles.
With more positive offensive output in recent games, the Bulldogs hope to play a more open game, but with the last game against Ole Miss being such a defensive slugfest, they have to be prepared to adapt to the occasion.
“Obviously I would love to open it up and have it be 100-40 if possible, but I think again that's where you’ve got to embrace the rivalry where it’s at,” Purcell said when asked about the Bulldogs’ offensive strategy to avoid getting bogged down like they did earlier in the month.
“Their NET ranking is 35; I think we’re 36. We’re both right there hunting March Madness. Both teams are, I think, NCAA tournament teams, so to your question I don’t have a preset plan; I just know you’re going to have two teams that absolutely are good teams, and they’re about to go at each other.”
The Bulldogs tip off in Oxford at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Dawg notes
Purcell expects Jordan back in practice Wednesday after she left the game early against Kentucky with an injury and was seen in a walking boot. … Sophomore forward Denae Carter will miss extended time after tearing her meniscus.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.