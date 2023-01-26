MSU WBB Purcell 1208

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell is trying to clean up his team’s inconsistencies before Southeastern Conference play begins. The Bulldogs have games on Sunday and Dec. 15 before a tournament from Dec. 19-21 in Tampa.

 By IVY BALL Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month.

