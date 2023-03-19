SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Reflecting on the end of his first season as Mississippi State’s women’s basketball coach, Sam Purcell recalled one of his initial moments in Starkville, when he was walking around Dudy Noble Stadium and a fan shouted in his direction, “Tournament or bust.”
“I didn’t come here to lose,” Purcell recalled saying back following 11-seed MSU’s season-ending 53-48 loss to three-seed Notre Dame in Sunday’s Second Round NCAA Tournament game at Purcell Pavilion.
Though Purcell won’t be cutting down the nets in his first year, he and his team accomplished one of their main goals of getting MSU back on the women’s college basketball map.
“All we wanted to do was let the world know that Mississippi State is a special place with special people and we plan on doing special things,” Purcell said. “I think we did that in year one.”
Over the course of the past five days, MSU (22-11) completed one of the more impressive runs the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has ever seen.
The Bulldogs became the first program to get out of the First Four and win a game, when it upset six-seed Creighton on Friday night.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs were a couple of baskets away from pulling a stunner against the Irish, and reaching their first Sweet 16 since 2019.
That was MSU’s last March Madness appearance. With Purcell at the helm, there looks to be many more in the future.
“With this season being done, this is by no means a one-and-done,” Purcell said. “We will get the right pieces at the right time for next year’s team and will plan on returning back.”
Against Notre Dame, MSU just couldn’t get their offense going. Two days after making a season-high 11 three-pointers, the Bulldogs made just three, all when they had to claw their way back from a double-digit third quarter deficit.
“You have to give credit to Notre Dame’s defense,” Purcell said. “They are long, made us take some rough shots and for us to make a run, it was just fitting to who we are.”
MSU managed to tie the game at 41 with an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter thanks to its senior players, the ones that took a chance on Purcell by coming out of the transfer portal.
Kourtney Weber, a Florida State transfer, knocked down two three-pointers during that span, while Ahlana Smith, who transferred from Louisville, gave MSU one last chance with a ‘3’ of her own to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 51-48 with three seconds left.
Though their run, and college careers, ended with tears walking off of the court, this group gave Purcell a fighting chance in his first year.
Then had the country talking about the MSU program again.
“We came and nobody believed in us,” Smith said. “We made history. I felt like you can’t ask for anything other than that.
Anastasia Hayes leaves lasting mark on MSU program
Following Sunday’s game, Sam Purcell said he was never given an update to what happened to Anastasia Hayes’ left hand after she was slow to get up from a hard foul in the first quarter, with MSU trailing 9-7.
Hayes, who also played her final MSU game, missed the following two free throws and then was subbed out where she was checked by a trainer and briefly had her hand taped before taking it off when she returned in the second quarter.
That let Purcell know his senior guard was going to be fine.
“If you say you are ready then let’s go,” he said. “She went back out there and left it all on the floor.”
Hayes finished her final MSU game with six points, three rebounds and two assists.
A transfer from Middle Tennessee, Hayes started all 110 games she played for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons, scoring over 700 career points in Starkville.
“She doesn’t get enough credit for the role she had to take on this year,” fellow senior transfer Kourtney Weber said. “She was the returning leading scorer in the SEC, but for us to succeed this year she had to take a role distributing the ball more and she took it with class. As you can see the way we ended the season, obviously it helped.”
Hayes was as big of a factor as any to MSU’s tournament run. She combined for 18 points over the three games, 11 against Illinois, 12 against Creighton (her most in a game since Feb. 12 against Texas A&M) and six against Notre Dame.
“She was an absolute joy to watch,” Purcell said. “There is a reason we held (Notre Dame) to 53 points and it was Annie Hayes. This season happened because she was willing to be an ultimate team player.”
Roster outlook going forward
Along with Hayes, Smith, and Weber, Asianae Johnson rounds out the group that will not be back in Starkville next year.
For the Bulldogs, that is more than 29 points per game that will need to be replaced.
MSU could also lose leading scorer Jessika Carter (15 PPG) who has the option to return due to the redshirt year taken last season.
Purcell said discussions about that have yet to take place as well as his staff’s direction for filling out any roster holes.
“We wanted some stability in year one and just love on them as much as we could,” Purcell said. “I thought we did a great job of that.”
