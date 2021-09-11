STARKVILLE – As it became more evident the Mississippi State (2-0) defense was going to will its team to a win against N.C. State (1-1), the Davis Wade Stadium faithful did what it could to assist MSU to its 24-10 final.
“Ball!” the crowd on the west side of the stadium roared.
Jett Johnson, the former Tupelo High School standout, punched the football out of Zonovan Knight’s hands, but it sat for what felt like an eternity for the fans that saw it roll out.
Before the fans could jump out of their seats to go recover the ball, Jalen Green realized it was sitting right beneath him.
“I didn’t know I was that close, so I just jumped on it,” Green said postgame. “It kind of surprised me.”
The fumble recovery was one of three takeaways Mississippi State’s defense forced against an N.C. State offense coming off a 45-point outing in Week 1.
MSU’s defenders talked throughout fall camp about their unit’s ability to generate turnovers and put their offense in favorable spots. Between last week’s four takeaways along with Saturday’s trio, it has become apparent the defense can do as it said.
But it hasn’t necessarily been a result of schematics.
“Coach (Zach) Arnett and our defensive staff preach fanatical effort on every play because you never know the outcome of the play,” Johnson said. “I think it’s our effort — just pursuing to the ball with high intent and bad intentions.”
Mississippi State’s success defensively — the program’s fewest points allowed since a 45-7 win against Abilene Christian in 2019 — started at the line.
The Bulldogs lone sack in Week 1 was more of a technicality as it came from an intentional grounding call.
MSU had four sacks and five quarterback hurries against N.C. State. When Mississippi State wasn’t bringing down the quarterback, its defenders were shutting down a rushing attack that had 293 yards on the ground in Week 1.
The Bulldogs collected nine tackles for loss with 12 players contributing. It was an effort valiant enough to limit N.C. State to 39 rushing yards in the first half while building a lead that eliminated that facet of the visitor’s offense in the second half (negative-seven yards).
“We did a pretty good job of disguising (plays at the line),” Leach said. “We’d bring people up — maybe we’re coming, maybe we’re not.”
Mississippi State got a spark on the game’s opening play when Lideatrick Griffin returned a kick 100 yards for a score.
Leach said it was a play that gave MSU momentum it held onto the entirety of the game, but that was thanks in large part to the defense keeping Mississippi State in the game.
MSU didn’t record a first down in the first quarter, and a pair of Tucker Day punts combining for 50 yards put the defense in unfavorable spots.
It wasn’t until the second frame that Mississippi State’s offense caught up.
With less than six minutes to go, MSU opened a drive that appeared to be going nowhere again before quarterback Will Rogers connected with Jaden Walley for a third-and-10 conversion.
Rogers complimented that with a 17-yard completion to Makai Polk and another 13-yard completion to him on fourth-and-seven.
It ultimately set up a fading touchdown catch for Malik Heath in the corner of the endzone, a week after he was out presumably due to disciplinary reasons for his role in MSU’s brawl following last season’s Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa.
Following the catch, Leach found Heath on the bench where the two spoke for a few seconds about technique and consistency before Leach gave his receiver a couple pats on the shoulder.
“Quarterbacks are like dogs,” Leach said. “If you throw them a treat, then they respond. They get smiles on their face. Their tails wag. Pretty soon, they’ll be a little more affection toward you as far as throwing the ball your direction. Malik needs to keep giving little treats so he can condition (Rogers) to throw the ball his direction a little more often.”
Leach said late-game sloppy play needed to be improved as N.C. State scored its lone touchdown with a minute to go before recovering an onside kick.
N.C. State was a team just two spots outside the AP top-25 entering the game, and at times it showed why.
N.C. State’s defense kept its team in the game for much of the afternoon thanks to solid tackling on the perimeter — something that somewhat relieves Leach’s stress moving forward this season.
“I’m taking a little comfort knowing that we’re definitely gonna play some teams that don’t tackle as well as N.C. State,” Leach said. “They may or may not be more talented, but they won’t tackle as well as N.C. State.”