STARKVILLE – Matt Corral can sling a 50-yard pass with little effort and Will Rogers can dissect a defense with ease, but Thursday’s Egg Bowl isn’t all about offense.
There are two players on defense who are just as worthy of the primetime ESPN slot come Thanksgiving night.
Anytime Mississippi State is bringing someone down in the backfield, it seems as though Tyrus Wheat’s No. 2 jersey is arising from the pile.
Wheat’s six sacks put him in a tie for sixth in the SEC. His nine tackles for loss sit 15th in the conference.
The 6-foot-2 senior linebacker is part of a deep position group featuring Jett Johnson, Aaron Brule and Nathaniel Watson.
But there’s an explosiveness to his game that is unmatched. His size paired with his speed and quickness led to three tackles for loss and two sacks against an unfortunate FCS foe in Tennessee State last weekend.
“First of all, Tyrus loves football,” head coach Mike Leach said. “That’s one of my favorite qualities about him. Loves to be out there. Loves to play. Loves to compete. He’s a big guy with a long frame, big hands, long arms — but then he’s inordinately fast and more importantly quick for a guy his size.”
Up in second in the SEC’s sack totals with 11 is Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams.
Williams, a fellow senior, comes in a couple inches taller than Wheat with just as much of a knack to find the ball.
Led by Williams, Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC with 37 sacks this season – 12 more than Mississippi State.
“They’ve got some athletic guys,” Leach said. “They’ll change the looks on you a little bit. It’s more front-driven and blitz-driven.”
MSU’s strength is on its left side, particularly with potential first round pick Charles Cross at left tackle.
Alabama – as part of a seven-sack performance against MSU on Oct. 16 – took future NFL linebacker Will Anderson and attacked the side opposite of Cross. It led to four sacks for Anderson.
If Ole Miss decides to copy that formula by moving Williams around and attacking opposite of Cross, it leaves the challenge for right tackle Scott Lashley.
Lashley’s 58.5 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus this season puts him outside the top-300 tackles in the nation.
However, Leach feels Lashley has improved in this his redshirt senior season — though it’s his first season with significant playing time after serving as a backup for the Crimson Tide.
“Shoot, maybe we can find some exception and keep him around,” Leach said referring to Lashley’s eligibility. “He’s really playing well right now.”