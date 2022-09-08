Memphis Mississippi St Football

Can Mississippi State safety Jalen Green and his teammates get a handle on an improved Arizona team this Saturday in the desert?

 Rogelio Solis/AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Mississippi State will head to the desert for its Week 2 matchup.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus