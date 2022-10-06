Mississippi State and Arkansas played a classic last November in Fayetteville.
The Bulldogs came up a field goal short, falling 31-28 to the Razorbacks in a closely contested game.
With Arkansas coming to Starkville at 11 a.m. Saturday, The Dispatch talked to Christina Long of the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, for more on the Hogs. Long is in her first full season covering the Razorbacks.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Arkansas comes into this game at 3-2. What were the preseason expectations for the Razorbacks after a strong 2021 season? How have those expectations changed after the start they’ve had?
Long: It’s been really interesting to see how the attitude around this team as far as the fans go has changed so quickly. Before this season, the expectations were high because last season went so much better than expected. I think people knew how hard this schedule was. Arkansas’s nonconference slate is Cincinnati, BYU, Liberty and Missouri State, who’s one of the better teams in FCS. It was a really hard schedule, and I think everyone knew that, but I think the expectation was you get your starting quarterback back, you get most of your offensive line back, you hit the portal pretty hard and get some really exciting players there. There were questions with star receiver Treylon Burks not being back. I think there were concerns there, but I think people really thought that this team was really going to be able to contend with this schedule. Honestly, if they had beaten A&M or at least not lost in the way that they did, we would be at a little bit different point as far as the perception of this team right now. It’s hard coming into this game on a two-game losing streak, but the season doesn’t feel like a wash yet. There’s concern with KJ Jefferson maybe being out, but there’s still a healthy amount of hope.
It sounds like Jefferson is in “wait and see” mode after being hurt against Alabama. Do you think he’s going to play Saturday, and if not, what does Cade Fortin bring to the table?
Long: I really don’t know if Jefferson will play Saturday. Sam Pittman would not say if he’s in concussion protocol. He said after the game on Saturday that he had hit his head. He came out when he got hit, they put Fortin in, and then they put KJ back in for a play. After that, he was done. Pittman would not say if it was a concussion. He dropped a weird hint; he said, ‘KJ has mild symptoms’ — did not say what the symptoms were of — and then said, ‘Sometimes guys come back in three or four days; sometimes they’re out for 27 days.’ It sounds like he’s really wanting to leave that open for a possible return. We don’t know if it’s a concussion. We don’t know what it is. I honestly don’t know if he’ll play. Fortin came from South Florida. He’s a walk-on transfer, and he’s a redshirt senior. He was not the consistent starter at USF, so we don’t know what he brings. Everything we’ve heard about Fortin is that he was brought in because he allows them to experiment with Malik Hornsby (at wide receiver.) They see him as more of a passer, whereas Hornsby is more of a runner. Fortin’s really kind of an unknown. If he does end up getting that start, it’s going to be new for everybody.
Alabama gashed Arkansas’s defense for 555 total yards. Will Mississippi State be able to find the same success against the Razorbacks, and if not, what is Arkansas’s edge on defense?
Long: I think the biggest concern right now is Mississippi State against this Arkansas secondary. It is an injury-ridden secondary. It is a secondary that is struggling with tackling in the open field. Will Rogers is obviously a really big threat with those holes in the secondary. I think there’s definitely a concern about how many receiving yards they’re going to give up and how much Mississippi State will be able to do through the air, but I also know Mississippi State is doing a little bit more on the ground this season. Arkansas’s defensive line has been really strong, and they’ve done a really good job of pressuring quarterbacks. The key for Arkansas is going to be putting some pressure on Rogers and getting to the quarterback more. It’s going to be more about that and maybe trying to force him to make some poor throws to cover up for some of those ills in the secondary.
If you’re comfortable making a prediction, how do you see Saturday’s game playing out?
Long: I have tentatively picked Mississippi State to win. I haven’t come up with my score prediction just yet, but I really do think that this Mike Leach Air Raid is not a good matchup for this banged-up Arkansas pass defense. I think the defensive line will get to Rogers a decent amount. I think that they’ll continue to put pressure on him the way that they have against all of their opponents, but I don’t think it’s going to be enough, especially if Mississippi State can also mix in a strong rushing attack. I do think Mississippi State will get this win. Being on the road is hard for them. This is the first true road game for Arkansas. And with Jefferson maybe not starting, we really don’t know what Fortin can do. This would be his first significant game action since last November. We really don’t know what to expect from him, and I’m thinking Mississippi State gets the win.
