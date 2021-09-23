Mississippi State (2-1) opens up SEC play against LSU for the second consecutive season Saturday.
MSU is coming off a controversial 31-29 loss at Memphis to close out its initial wave of nonconference play. LSU (2-1) is coming off a pair of wins after a season-opening loss at UCLA.
Brody Miler covers LSU for The Athletic. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming matchup:
Q: What are LSU's expectations entering SEC play with a 2-1 record?
A: It's difficult. Before the season the goal was 10-2 and a New Year's Six appearance. After UCLA (and also after the offensive struggles against McNeese) the projections suddenly looked more like 6-6 or 7-5 if the Tigers didn't figure things out. LSU did look drastically improved offensively in Saturday's 49-21 win against Central Michigan, so in reality this SEC opener is kind of the game that will tell us what this team actually is. If we're being realistic, the optimistic goal is probably 5-3 in SEC and going 8-4. But if LSU loses to State, well, that confirms the doubts and suddenly 3-5 and going 6-6 seems more likely.
Q: How does LSU rebound from losing Andre Anthony?
A: It's simultaneously a big loss and one that is the easiest to replace. LSU's greatest strength other than maybe cornerback is its pass rush, and LSU had a pretty darn good trio of Anthony, Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari rotating on that edge. With Gaye now healthy, Ojulari leading the SEC with 4.5 sacks and now five-star phenom Maason Smith moving to end, LSU's pass rush should still be a strength. The data would argue LSU might actually be better with Ojulari starting over Anthony, and Smith might improve LSU's run game. Losing Anthony's leadership and talent stings, but it shouldn't alter the season.
Q: How has Max Johnson looked filling in for Myles Brennan?
A: Hot and cold. He looked shaky in the pocket against UCLA, but the offensive line also made his job impossible. He looked more comfortable against McNeese, but his receivers didn't help him out. He looked dominant against Central Michigan with (26-of-35, 372 yards, 5 TDs), but LSU was also able to attack CMU's man coverage with one-on-ones. Will LSU win those one-on-ones as easily against State's good corners? Overall, Johnson looks like a quarterback getting more comfortable each week, but he still has a ways to go.
Q: How does the Daronte Jones defense matchup against the Air Raid?
A: Is it safe to say better than Bo Pelini's? The famous 623-yard passing domination last September came with Pelini sticking to tight man coverage despite two of his starting cornerbacks being out and LSU forced to start one transfer from Nicholls and another player who was still injured. Jones will certainly play more zone coverage (and it's worked for them when they run it), and LSU does have the front four to be able to drop seven or eight in coverage more often. The interesting thing will be that LSU still gives up explosive plays at a poor rate, but MSU's offense hasn't been explosive at all (No. 107 in marginal explosiveness). Maybe that protects LSU's weakness? We'll see.
Q: What's one matchup you feel could determine this game?
A: To me, this game will be decided by if LSU's offensive line can hold up. It's looked like a glaring red flag through three games. I know MSU's sack and pressure rates haven't been great, but it's come against quality competition. MSU also ranks No. 27 nationally in stuffing runs at the line. LSU's entire season may come down to if this line can improve, and Saturday will be the first SEC test to give us a clearer look. If it gets beat up again, the Bulldogs might win convincingly.
Q: Who are 2-3 X-factors who could make or break the game for LSU?
A: Safety Jay Ward is expected to return, easily LSU's top safety. LSU was actually controlling UCLA's offense quite well before he went down in the first half, and the defense has taken a step back ever since. The reasons for that decline obviously aren't so simple, but having Ward against an Air Raid is essential. He could make some big plays. Another is what happens at running back. LSU is still awaiting a decision on star back John Emery's eligibility. Junior Tyrion Davis-Price has struggled, while freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin have looked more impressive. I have no idea what LSU's running back rotation will actually look like Saturday, but it could determine a lot.