Wilson Alexander mug

The Advocate's LSU beat writer Wilson Alexander

Mississippi State opens Southeastern Conference play with its third-straight home game Saturday as the Bulldogs (2-0) welcome No. 14 LSU to Davis Wade Stadium for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. The Tigers defeated MSU 31-16 last year in Baton Rouge and lead the all-time series 77-36, with three ties.

Newsletters

Recommended for you