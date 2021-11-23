STARKVILLE — The Egg Bowl returns to Starkville on Thursday in a highly-anticipated matchup between Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3) and Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2).
Whether it be Will Rogers against Matt Corral or Sam Williams against Tyrus Wheat, there are thrilling matchups to watch this week.
Nick Suss covers Ole Miss for the Clarion-Ledger. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming game:
Q: Where does this rivalry rank nationally?
A: It's better than a lot of rivalries I've been around. I can't say I've been to every rivalry game. I've been to a lot of them in the SEC. But I think this one's really cool.
It's really special because Mississippi doesn't really have much else other than college sports. There isn't really another option for rivalry. When you're in a state where it kind of comes down to if you're an SEC fan, you have one or the other. A lot gets put into this, and then you add to the pressure cooker that this is the only game on Thanksgiving night that's nationally televised and the eyes of the world are on it.
You add in all the background of what happened in the last 10 years between recruiting beefs, NCAA sanctions and schools tattling on one another. I mean, both schools are guilty of a lot, of a lot, of a lot of stuff. Now, it seems like the toxic stuff seems to be waning, at least a little bit.
But when you add all that history into it, it's really hard to ignore that this is a super fun game where a lot of really weird stuff tends to happen. That's about all you can ask for in a rivalry.
Q: What do you make of the love thrown between Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach?
A: It fits because it works. If these were two people complimenting each other and talking about how great they are and it was a 3-8 team playing a 2-9 team or something like that, I don't think anybody would be buying it. But you have the No. 5 scoring offense and No. 6 rushing offense in the country, going against the No. 2 passing offense in the country. The two offenses that gain the most first downs per game in the SEC going against one another.
They are two coaches who deserve the respect of their peers, because year after year — for about 20 years in Kiffin's case, about 30 or 40 years in Leach's case — it's worked. Their offenses work. And this admiration comes from a place of two offensive innovators who have landed in the state at the same time, doing borderline incredible things.
I think it fits because it works. But if these were two people blowing smoke and things weren't working, I think people would grow tired of it pretty fast.
Q: How do you assess Matt Corral's season?
A: You're gonna have to make the separation between production and quality because if you look at production, Matt Corral has had what you would just call a good to very good season. He is up around the 10th to 20th range in just about every significant national passing stat. He has been incredibly efficient...
He has run the ball very well. He's (tied-fourth) in the SEC in rushing touchdowns this year, and he hasn't run for a touchdown in November. All of that combines to a very good season. But when you look at what he's dealt with, where all three of his top three receivers have missed time with injury for two games, all of which together. And you look at his starting running back has missed time, starting tight end is out for the year and starting right guard is out for the year.
He has played with 10 different starting offensive linemen. He has had to deal with a lot of movement behind him, and he played three games on a bad ankle where he couldn't move. He had to just stand flat in the pocket and throw deep.
For him to have had all the success and to hang around the Heisman race like he has, has been a testament to his talent. His arm talent, his ability to play through pain, his ability to process and read defenses, his ability to throw accurately — all of that stuff has been on display.
Do I think that means he's the best quarterback in college football? I don't think you can argue that at this point just because there are guys who have been objectively more successful this year. I think you could argue Will Rogers could be one of them. But when it comes to pure playing against circumstance, I don't know if anyone has played against circumstance better than Matt Corral this year.
Q: What does this game mean for Ole Miss bowl implications?
A: It all comes down to whether Alabama makes the playoff or not. If Alabama makes the playoff and Georgia make the playoff, you've got two SEC teams in there. There has to be an SEC team in the Sugar Bowl. So it comes down to if Ole Miss wins, there's absolutely no question they have the third best record in the SEC. They go to the Sugar Bowl.
If Ole Miss loses, then you get the complication of who makes it between a three-loss Ole Miss, a three-loss Texas A&M, a three-loss Kentucky and theoretically a four-loss Mississippi State that has an incredible resume with some bad losses.
I think that with Ole Miss right now, if they win this game, their worst case scenario is they end up in the Peach Bowl. They're going to a New Year's Six no matter what if they win this game because they're a top 10 team in the country and they'll be the third best team in the SEC. It's hard to foresee a world where a two-loss SEC team isn't in the New Year's Six.
If they lose this game, their worst case scenario is probably Citrus Bowl or maybe Outback Bowl — one of those January 1 Florida bowls where you have an SEC versus Big Ten matchup to look forward to. Citrus Bowl is probably most likely because they played in the Outback Bowl last year. But for Ole Miss, a team that has only been to one bowl game since 2015, getting the New Year's Six this quick would be a really impressive feat.