STARKVILLE — After another long offseason, football is finally set to return to Starkville this Saturday when Mississippi State opens its 2023 season at Davis Wade Stadium against FCS opponent Southeastern Louisiana (3 p.m./SECN).
Saturday will usher in a new era for Bulldogs football, led by first-year head coach Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after the death of Mike Leach last December.
The Bulldogs have opened the regular season against an FCS opponent five times since 2000, winning each meeting by an average score of 42-6, but none of those have come against the Lions, who won nine games and the Southland Conference championship last season.
To get insight on the team making the trip east to Starkville, The Commercial Dispatch chatted with Kemmler Chapple, SELA’s football Sports Information Director.
NOTE: Answers were edited for clarity
What is the state of Southeastern Louisiana’s team heading into Saturday’s opener?
“There is a lot of talent back and they also have a lot of players who weren’t necessarily starters, but have quite a bit of playing experience. It starts with our quarterbacks. They have Zach Clement, who was an All-Conference player at Northwestern State and Eli Sawyer who played quite a bit last year in a backup role, but basically split time with our starter, who was a senior last year. They have a really experienced offensive line, led by an All-American center John Allen. They have four preseason all-conference players on the offensive line that I believe will provide a lot of leadership for the offense.
Defensively, the strength of the team is their linebackers. Two seniors, and three guys with starting experience there. We got some guys back on the defensive line that were injured a season ago, that I think could help them.
In the secondary, they got a lot of new faces, but certainly guys I think have the talent to be contributors.”
On the two quarterbacks, how will Mississippi State fans see them get used on Saturday?
“I think they can expect to see them both, for one thing. I would say Clement is the more mobile of the two, but they both have a lot of game experience, both have good arms. Eli is maybe more of a traditional drop-back type guy. Zach can do that as well, but he has a little more athleticism as far as if he needs to get out and scramble he would, but I wouldn’t say either one of them are looking to do that.”
SELA scored more than 35 points per game last season; how can they be successful against MSU’s defense?
“Mississippi State has one of the better defenses in the country. SELA likes to run the football. That’s been their MO for the last year or so. Previously it had Cole Kelley (QB) who was the Walter Payton Award winner, the Heisman Trophy Award at our level. When he left after the 2021 season, they went to more of a run-first (system). I am not sure if that is a way they think they will be successful (Saturday), but I know that is what they like to do.”
Who is one player on offense that Mississippi State fans should keep an eye on?
“Our best player is probably our center, John Allen. From skill position-wise, one of our running backs, Rodeo Graham Jr., he was a true freshman last year playing behind two seniors. He has a lot of skill and talent. I don’t know how much running room he will have against the Bulldogs, but he is certainly a guy that can make plays when he gets out in space.”
Who is one defensive player that MSU fans should keep an eye on?
”The middle linebacker, Herman Christophe IV, he is kind of a tackle machine. Just very active. He is going to be wearing No. 0 out there on his jersey and will certainly see him be in on quite a bit of plays.”
