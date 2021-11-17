STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (6-4) has its final tune-up before the Egg Bowl this weekend with a return home to face FCS opponent Tennessee State (5-5).
MSU is coming off a 43-34 win at Auburn which featured Mississippi State overcoming a 28-3 deficit. Tennessee State comes to Starkville on a two-game losing streak.
Mike Organ is a hall of fame sports writer for the Tennessean. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming game:
Q: How would you assess TSU's season so far?
A: Nobody really knew what to expect coming in. They weren't good in the spring season. They didn't perform well, but they seemed to have a lot of potential. So coming in, that there was that.
Then you add in a coach who has never coached before in Eddie George — but had plenty of institutional knowledge having been an All-Pro running back for the Titans and played nine years in the NFL. All of a sudden, you've really got a big question mark. People were skeptical. TSU fans were skeptical.
General football fans were excited, but TSU fans were skeptical. After the first game (16-10 loss vs Grambling State), they did nothing to change that or the second game 38-16 loss vs Jackson State). The third game, they played (Kentucky State), and they just crushed them. That won a few fans over and then when they get into the OVC season.
They lost to Southeast Missouri. Southeast Missouri ran 47 points on them. After that, they went on a four game win streak and then finally George started winning some fans over. It was with a really balanced team that was of course run heavy, but they threw the ball well, too. Right now, I think he's been accepted by TSU fans. Hope is up.
Q: What is Eddie George's coaching approach?
A: Very cerebral. He admits he's learning. He's in the learning process. He doesn't act like he knows more than he does. That's why he surrounded himself with a cast of former NFL coaches and college coaches that blend. (Former Browns head coach) Hue Jackson is his offensive coordinator. Brandon Fisher, the son of longtime Titans coach Jeff Fisher, is his defensive coordinator.
(George) said all along and has been saying to this day, he wants to learn from these guys. He says he leaned heavily on these guys in practice, in pregame, postgame and during the games. He's got Jeff Fisher at the games as a senior advisor on their staff. He talks to all of them and leans on them.
He's still developing his style, but right now it's basically a balance of run and pass on offense. On defense, they're not really aggressive because they don't trust their defense. But I think they're trending toward being aggressive.
Q: What's it mean for a team like TSU to play at Mississippi State?
A: They've never done that. They played at Vanderbilt a couple of times. So, this will be a completely new experience because you have not played that many FBS opponents in the modern era.
...They obviously know what they're in store for right here at the heart of the SEC. They know how good football is in the SEC. But this will be a very interesting experience and a very good experience. They played Vanderbilt within (four points three years ago). Of course, Mississippi State is not Vanderbilt.
Q: What deems Saturday a success for TSU?
A: If they can keep this let's say below 40, I think that would be a success. Their offense is a huge question mark because they could be without their starting quarterback and running back, which is about 80% of their offense.
Both left the game last week in the first quarter. Geremy Hickbottom the quarterback and Devon Starling the running back did not come back. Hickbottom had a back injury and Starling had a shoulder injury. They're both questionable and will be game decisions.
So the offense is a big question mark. They couldn't score against Austin Peay. Scoring against Mississippi State will be nearly impossible. A couple of touchdowns, that's a would be would be something to be happy about.