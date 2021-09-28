Mississippi State (2-2) has it first road SEC test Saturday when it takes on Texas A&M.
MSU is coming off a 28-25 loss in its SEC opener at home against LSU. Texas A&M (3-1) lost at Arkansas last weekend and is looking to find its way as it continues without starting quarterback Haynes King.
Travis L. Brown covers the Aggies for The Eagle. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming matchup:
Q: What are the expectations for Texas A&M?
That's a really moving target right now. I think coming into the season there was real hopes that this could be another playoff contending team. Then with the injury to (quarterback) Haynes King, some struggles on the offensive and especially then taking the last Arkansas, that’s been adjusting. It's going to be interesting to try to make a New Year’s Six bowl or, what the push is going to be.
The expectations, at least right now for this upcoming game, are definitely going to be trying to show improvement on the offensive line and a little bit improvement at the quarterback play — trying to get the offense move the ball because nothing can really get done for the team if those things don't happen first.
Q: Is King expected to miss most of the season?
They've been a little hushed about it. I believe they think that he will be back sometime this season, but they haven't been really forthcoming with what the timeline is on that injury. So, it's going to be (Zach) Calzada for the foreseeable future.
Q: How has Calzada played stepping in?
It's been pretty rough. The Colorado game is when he came in mid-game and you could tell that there were some rust there, but he was able to do just enough to get the job done to win that one there at the end of the game. New Mexico game, he took a step forward but it was New Mexico. He was able to move the ball around. They scored 34 points. It looked like things were going to be better.
Then last week in Arkansas, he just looked a little bit like a deer in the headlights. He was missing some wide open receivers. (Arkansas) dropped six defensive backs and it was a look that was a little bit uncertain for him. At times the receivers were having trouble getting open, but at times he was missing some open guys. They were actually rushing three and still getting some good pressure, and sometimes he was just under pressure.
So it was it was not a great performance from him last week. It'll be interesting to see how he is able to bounce back this week because that was that was a pretty rough one.
Q: How does the defense match up against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense?
A little bit of a good example is Kent state in the first game because they wanted to throw the ball around a lot and move the ball around quickly. (Texas A&M) went dime for most of the game and dropped another defensive back. It was definitely bend and not break. They let (Kent State) have their yards in the middle of the field but then clamped down there in the red zone. I would assume that would probably be the same kind of look they'll give Mississippi State this week.
(A&M) led the country in pass defense heading into the Arkansas game and they let KJ Jefferson and some of those guys throw the ball around a little bit and get some big explosive plays on a couple passing plays… The defense was expected to be one of the best in the nation and they won the game for them at Colorado, but against Arkansas they just looked a little bit vulnerable.
Q: Who are the X-factors for A&M?
Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are homerun threats any time they can get the ball — assuming that the offensive line can get them a hole. That's been the biggest question mark. On the defensive side, DeMarvin Leal plays both defensive end and inside. He's a pretty big force there that that a lot of people are raving about.
(Tight end) Jalen Wydermyer for the past couple of years has been a good security blanket for A&M's quarterback. He's been a little bit absent the last couple of games — a lot of double teams and difficulty getting open. But he led the team in receptions last year and receiving yards, and so he usually is one of the prime target targets for the Aggies.
Q: What difficulties will A&M’s home environment create for a young MSU team?
There's usually always a lot of fans. There were pictures already of the student ticket-pool line (being) very long… I'll actually be interested to see what the crowd looks like.
It's still going to be huge because it’s the first home SEC game of the season. I'll be interested to see if there's a little bit of apathy that set in because of how badly the team looked against Arkansas and with them taking that unexpected loss (at QB) early in the season. There's still going to be at the worst 90,000, which it'll still be rocking.