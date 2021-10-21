STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (3-3) heads back on the road to take on Vanderbilt (2-5) this weekend.
MSU is looking to bounce back after a 49-9 loss at home against Alabama last week while Vanderbilt is looking to carry momentum from a 21-20 loss at South Carolina.
Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt for the Tennessean. Here's what she had to say about the upcoming game:
Q: How have those around Vanderbilt felt about first-year head coach Clark Lea?
A: It's one of those things where I think it's really difficult to judge just given the situation that he came into. It's really difficult to judge which of the failings that Vanderbilt has had is on him versus on the previous staff, because Vanderbilt just really doesn't have a lot of talent right now.
There's a lot of debate of whether Clark Lea should have tried to pick up more transfers or not. There's a lot of different opinions on it. I think a lot of people were upset about some of the strategic decisions against South Carolina. But the fact is, they played a lot better against South Carolina. They've actually, I think, they've looked better against Florida and South Carolina than they did earlier in the season.
There is at least some improvement happening. With rebuilds like this, it's really, really hard to tell how much progress there is in the first year and whether this is going to work out at any point.
Q: How did Vanderbilt compete against South Carolina?
A: The defense has been playing better. The defense has a couple of pretty big problems. No. 1, it's really bad early in games. Teams will score on the first drive or second drive in basically every game. The defense also gives a whole lot of big plays.
Vanderbilt doesn't have a ton of speed on its defense. Pretty much every SEC team has receivers that can beat Vanderbilt's corners and safeties deep, and you can't really scheme that. But I think that what has helped is that Vanderbilt's defense has found some things that can kind of help. They're getting more pressure on the quarterback than they were. They're starting to generate more turnovers than they were.
In the first few games, Vanderbilt really committed a lot of penalties. They were killing themselves with the penalties. They basically completely stopped. Against Georgia they had four penalties. They had three against Florida and three against South Carolina.
That's really the team's biggest strength is just that they don't commit a lot of penalties. They're very disciplined.
Q: Do Vandy's coaches and players feel like a breakthrough win is on the horizon?
A: It's unclear what a breakthrough means for Vanderbilt, because the other SEC teams are just more talented.
Clark Lea's stated goal was to play competitive games against SEC teams. He didn't say anything about winning games. He said, 'We want it to be a competitive game in the fourth quarter.'
That's what the South Carolina game was. In that sense, that did happen. They've actually played three games that came down to the last drive, basically. They won two of them and lost one. So they are learning to play in close games
Q: How does Vandy's secondary match up with the Air Raid?
A: The secondary, it's just a lack of really good speed. They get beat a lot. And so I think that the Air Raid is set up pretty well to take advantage of that. If you just get the receivers out in space, they can probably beat Vanderbilt.