STARKVILLE — Speed, versatility and togetherness.
Mississippi State women’s basketball is closing the regular season in style. The team is playing inspired offensive basketball and powering its way into March Madness contention. The Bulldogs were in the bubble conversation for some time and were the “last team in” ahead of the loss at Missouri, but they earned another résumé-booster Thursday with an 87-73 home win over Arkansas.
The Bulldogs (20-8, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) have now won five of their last six games to reinforce their tournament résumé in a crowded SEC, and importantly, they’ve picked up a pair of convincing wins in their final two home games. They will finish the season with a 14-2 home record, averaging over 5,000 attendees per game, and Sam Purcell made sure to give credit to their efforts in an emotional postgame press conference.
“The energy about this place, as I reflect back on the season, there’s no better feeling than to play at home,” Purcell said, “and it’s just something special that you can’t put a word to. It’s just a magical place that loves women’s basketball. To have senior day last game and Jess(ika Carter) not being able to play, we made it a senior week. Like we talked about, we don't lose on senior week. There was just an unbelievable look from my young women, they're together, they're one. We talked about it all year, you want to be playing your best basketball come March, and I think you see this right now."
Purcell has said time and again how much Mississippi State just felt like the right culture for him, and reflected again Thursday about the passion he’s felt from within the program as well as from the fanbase. His team came together quickly over the summer, with several transfers coming in to join a squad that suffered through an unprecedented and difficult 2021-22 season, but the group is hitting stride at the right time heading into March.
Guard Anastasia Hayes, who fought through the adversity of last season and the frustration of burning out down the stretch with just seven active players, spoke after the game about what the Bulldogs’ recent record means to them entering the business end of the college basketball season.
“To win five out of six games, it’s not easy in the SEC,” Hayes said. “In the SEC, you get everyone’s heart, like everyone plays hard, everyone is athletic, everyone can play. But to be able to win five out of the last six games is just amazing, and that just goes to show how much growth we’ve made as a team. And that goes to show how we’re coming together at the right time.”
From the opening tip Thursday, the Bulldogs were all about sharing the rock, and it worked beautifully for them. Only one active player didn’t score all night, and by the end of the game four players had reached double digits. If the Alabama win was a measured wire-to-wire win, this game was a steamrolling of the Razorbacks, who fought to make the game closer at the end than it actually was.
Purcell said the strong performances are indicative of the work he’s seen in the gym. Things are coming together at the right time for a reason, and the togetherness the Bulldogs talk about off the court is reflective of the strong team performances on it.
“Right now I know my team,” Purcell said after the win. “I felt good about this game because we earned it in practice. We earned it in shootaround, they had a look like I keep saying, when they’re at that point get out of the way and let them go to work, because they’re doing all the work.”
The final test of the season awaits this weekend for Mississippi State, a trip to face No. 5 LSU at 5 p.m. Sunday in Baton Rouge. It’s a tough matchup in a tough environment against one of the strongest teams in the country but a test the Bulldogs are embracing ahead of postseason action in the SEC tournament and, as Purcell now expects, the NCAA tournament.
“No matter what happens in that game it’s going to prepare us, because obviously we’re going to be a low seed,” he said. “I think we’re in. I do. I think the eye test speaks for itself, if you look at what we’ve done, like I keep saying, tonight I had everybody healthy. The games that we lost, that we turned in, we told them we had kids missing. So to your point, I’m going to talk to my team about (playing in a hostile environment).”
Dawg notes
Carter picked up her ninth double-double of the season, putting up 16 points and 13 rebounds on the night she was honored after missing senior day on Sunday because of illness. … JerKaila Jordan continued her hot scoring form, leading the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.