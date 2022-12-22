Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) stands guard during their Oct. 29 game in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Rebecca S. Gratz | AP

STARKVILLE — As a brand-new head coach, Zach Arnett still has things to learn.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Recommended for you