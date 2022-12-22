STARKVILLE — As a brand-new head coach, Zach Arnett still has things to learn.
Such as whether he can get fined by the Big Ten — not just the Southeastern Conference — for criticizing the league’s officials.
“I don’t think I’m allowed to criticize SEC officiating, but I think if I criticize other conference officiating, I don’t think I get fined for that,” Arnett said.
The first-year Mississippi State head coach said Wednesday the 8-4 record of Illinois — MSU’s opponent in the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl — is a bit misleading.
Watching the Illini’s game at Michigan, Arnett said he noticed “pretty obvious” offensive pass interference on the Wolverines on a crucial fourth-and-2 play at which point Illinois led 17-16.
The foul went uncalled, and Michigan — Arnett didn’t mention the school by name but noted its spot in the College Football Playoff — went on to kick a go-ahead field goal on the drive en route to a 19-17 win.
To Arnett, it was a defeat for the Illini that belies their talent.
“I really think they’re a nine-win football team, Illinois,” Arnett said.
The Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons before being elevated to permanent head coach after the death of Mike Leach on Dec. 12, Arnett came away impressed with an Illinois defense that ranks second in the country.
The lllini also have the nation’s second-leading rusher in junior Chase Brown.
“This is a fabulous football team,” Arnett said.
After Leach’s sudden death at age 61 from complications related to a heart condition, no one could have faulted Mississippi State for backing out of the Tampa, Florida, bowl game.
But according to Arnett, the Bulldogs never considered that.
Arnett said that not only is playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl a way to honor Leach but a benefit for MSU’s players.
“A bowl game is a reward for their year’s worth of hard work, their success this season, the way they’ve played,” Arnett said. “They certainly deserve this opportunity. It has been expressed and they understand that we are doing exactly what Coach Leach would want of us.”
With a win over Ole Miss on Nov. 24, Mississippi State assured itself a Sunshine State bowl game, sending the Rebels to the lesser Texas Bowl instead.
At 8-4 and holding the No. 22 ranking in the country, the Bulldogs have a good chance of securing their ninth victory.
But an Illinois team led by coach Bret Bielema stands in the way.
Arnett met Bielema at the bowl game contract signing Dec. 8 and complimented the job the longtime head coach has done in Champaign.
“His team is like every other team he’s ever had,” Arnett said. “They don’t beat themselves. They’ve got a say in how the outcome of this game goes, too. They’re going to show up prepared and ready to go, and we are honored and privileged to share the field with them.”
