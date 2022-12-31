ReliaQuest Bowl starting lineups: Mississippi State vs Illinois By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Dec 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State's quarterback Will Rogers makes a pass down field agaisnt Georgia in the fourth quarter. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mississippi State offenseQB 2 Will Rogers Jr.RB 7 Jo’quavious Marks Jr.-or 23 Dillon Johnson Jr.-or 22 Simeon Price Fr.WR 0 Rara Thomas So.WR 85 Austin Williams Gr.WR 82 Rufus Harvey So.WR 4 Caleb Ducking Sr.LT 66 Kwatrivous Johnson Sr.LG 64 Nick Jones Jr.C 63 LaQuinston Sharp Gr.RG 57 Cole Smith Sr.RT 58 Kameron Jones Jr.-or 76 Albert Reese IV Fr.Mississippi State defenseDE 6 Jordan Davis Gr.NT 93 Cameron Young Sr.DT 94 Jaden Crumedy Gr.SLB 2 Tyrus Wheat Sr.MLB 14 Nathaniel Watson Sr.WLB 44 Jett Johnson Gr.CB 13 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.S 8 Jackie Matthews Gr.S 19 Collin Duncan Sr.S 0 Jalen Green Sr.CB 3 Decamerion Richardson Jr.Mississippi State special teamsK 29 Massimo Biscardi Gr.P 56 Archer Trafford Sr.-or 88 George Georgopoulos Gr.Illinois offenseQB 3 Tommy DeVito Sr.RB 23 Reggie Love III So.WR 1 Isaiah Williams So.WR 13 Pat Bryant So.WR 14 Casey Washington Jr.TE 82 Luke Ford Sr.LT 54 Julian Pearl Jr.LG 78 Isaiah Adams Jr.C 75 Alex Pihlstrom Sr.RG 72 Zy Crisler So.RT 63 Alex Palczewski Sr.Illinois defenseDE 88 Keith Randolph So.NT 93 Calvin Avery Sr.DE 4 Jer’Zhan Newton So.OLB 17 Gabe Zacas Fr.MLB 8 Tarique Barnes Jr.MLB 38 Isaac Darkangelo Sr.OLB 49 Seth Coleman So.CB 6 Terrell Jennings Sr.S 2 Matthew Bailey Fr.S 7 Kendall Smith Sr.STAR 21 Jartavius Martin Sr.CB 10 Tahveon Nicholson So.Illinois special teamsK 5 Caleb Griffin Jr.P 19 Hugh Robertson Fr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nathaniel Watson Sr. Wr Linguistics Politics Metallurgy Mississippi Illinois Offense Cb Albert Reese Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters