Quarterback
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito has put together a respectable season with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and 2,397 passing yards. For Mississippi State, Will Rogers finished the regular season with 3,713 passing yards, 34 touchdown passes and only six interceptions. Rogers threw the ball a lot more, but he’s the superior passer in Monday’s matchup.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running back
Mississippi State’s running back room took a hit when Dillon Johnson entered the transfer portal in December after running for 488 yards this season, second among the Bulldogs. Jo’quavious Marks leads the team with 532 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Illinois will be without standout back Chase Brown, who will skip the bowl game after running for 1,643 yards this year, second in the nation. Reggie Love III is the Illini’s next-best back at 276 yards, 4.7 per carry.
Edge: Mississippi State
Wide receiver/tight end
Isaiah Williams led Illinois in receiving with 595 yards this season, while two other Illini topped 450 yards: Pat Bryant (453) and Brian Hightower (452). Mississippi State, meanwhile, will be without top receiver Rara Thomas, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 2. Rufus Harvey was the Bulldogs’ second-leading pass catcher at 472 yards, with Caleb Ducking just behind at 467 and Lideatrick Griffin at 449. Jaden Walley and Austin Williams are also threats on the inside.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
Mississippi State’s offensive line allowed 26 sacks in 2022, middle of the pack in FBS. Illinois allowed only 21 sacks, and its offensive line was one of nine finalists for the Joe Moore Award, awarded to the best offensive line in college football. Illini right tackle Alex Palczewski is the NCAA’s active leader in career starts with 64 and can break the record by starting Monday.
Edge: Illinois
Defensive line
Illinois boasted the No. 9 run defense in the country in 2022, holding opponents to just 3.17 yards per carry. The Illini’s 28 sacks as a defense — including a team-leading 5.5 by Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton — are 52nd nationally. Mississippi State’s defensive line was bolstered by the Nov. 5 return of tackle Jaden Crumedy, although the Bulldogs are occasionally vulnerable to the run.
Edge: Illinois
Linebacker
Mississippi State’s stalwart linebacking corps of Tyrus Wheat, Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson was steady in 2022, with Watson leading the SEC in tackles with 108 and Johnson tying for third at 103. Wheat (six) and Watson (five) combined for nearly half of the Bulldogs’ 24 sacks. No Illinois player had more than linebacker Isaac Darkangelo’s 66 tackles, although linebacker Seth Coleman had 4.5 sacks.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
Illinois allowed the fewest yards per passing attempt in the country this year, but the Illini’s secondary will be decimated Monday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon — one of three Jim Thorpe Award finalists — and safety Sydney Brown both opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the draft. For Mississippi State, star draft-bound cornerback Emmanuel Forbes announced Thursday he will play.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
Mississippi State’s punting was improved in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 24, and its kicking was better toward the end of the season. Massimo Biscardi is 6 of 9 on field goals for the season for the Bulldogs. Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin was 13 of 17 this year, including 9 of 10 from under 40 yards.
Edge: Even
