STARKVILLE – The life of Mike Leach, author, lawyer, professor, deep thinker, pirate and, oh yeah, football coach, was celebrated Tuesday.
Leach was so many things it seems unfair to pigeonhole him as a football coach, but he was very successful in that part of life, and it’s how he paid the bills.
It’s the football community that has showered Leach with praise in social media tributes since his death on Dec. 12 from a major heart attack.
One of college football’s biggest former names in ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and one of its biggest current names in Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley were among 11 speakers at Tuesday’s memorial service at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Eagles, Willie Nelson and others played while fans and friends gathered.
Finally, before the start of the service, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played. There couldn’t be a more fitting snapshot in song for Mike Leach.
Mississippi State president Mark Keenum talked about Leach as an honors grad from BYU who would go on to earn a law degree and a master’s degree.
“It was not the typical educational pathway of a Power Five football coach, but as we all know, Mike Leach was anything but typical,” Keenum said.
Leach didn’t have his most success in his three years at Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs bettered their record each season after his first, and he built a program that was trending up after winning 24-22 at rival Ole Miss in what would be his final game.
Football will always be that for which Leach was most known. If he thought it was the only way he was remembered, he’d likely embark on a 20-minute rant explaining why that was wrong thinking.
Leach’s diversity was unique to a profession whose members often live in a bubble. Football is hard, and success requires planning and hard work. It requires attention to detail and maintaining the focus of 100 young men in an age where distraction is as close as the phone in your hand.
Leach had that work ethic and was demanding of his players.
But through all that winning requires, Mike Leach showed us you can think and talk about other things.
And not just talk from on high. Not just pontificate and tell you how things ought to be. There was plenty of that, to be sure, and those lengthy rabbit trails were what the electronic media loved and what led to so much of Leach’s fame.
But Leach was so much more.
Other people were never far from his thoughts, and in his brief time in Starkville he touched the lives of a lot of them.
“I asked him why he took the time to teach a class. I mean, my goodness, you’re a Power Five head football coach. He talked about the people that were a part of that class,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.
“He truly did invest in other people,” Riley said.
Leach interacted with Mississippi State fans. He listened and asked them questions about themselves.
He was enamored by the midway at the Neshoba County Fair in the summer of 2021. When a communications employee made note of the number of pictures he was posing for, his response was, “I’ve been in this business long enough to know that when they don’t want to take pictures with you there’s a problem.”
Now Mike Leach is gone, and the problem is that college football has lost a character, a man of depth in his intellect, character in his heart and a character in his giant personality.
