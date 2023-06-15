ARLINGTON, Texas — The Angels are the fifth different team Hunter Renfroe has played for since making his big-league debut in September 2016, and life couldn’t be better for the former Mississippi State standout.
Earlier this month, he and wife Courtney celebrated the birth of their daughter, Alison Rivers Renfroe, as the Angels found their groove.
As of June 14, Los Angeles had won eight of its last nine, continuing an improbable climb up the American League West standings. On June 13, Renfroe hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a big 7-3 road win at Texas.
“Yeah, it’s fun,” Renfroe, 31, said of his time with the Angels. “The guys are great. Obviously, playing with some really good guys. Mike [Trout] and Shohei [Ohtani] are some of the best in the world. We’re playing some good baseball right now, which we need to keep going. I’m healthy and I feel great. Got to keep that up.”
Renfroe, who played at Mississippi State from 2011 through 2013, was selected 13th overall by the Padres in the 2013 MLB draft. Last November he was was traded to the Angels by the Brewers, marking the third time he’s been traded in his career.
And even though he never envisioned playing for five teams in eight seasons, he’s still living his dream of playing in the show and can’t complain.
“Yeah, I think it [changing teams] is easier after your first one. First one’s always tough,” he said. “You’re always thinking why and what can I do differently to cement myself with the team? Then, you realize it’s nothing that you did. It’s something good you did that other teams want you for.”
“It’s been a God-sent thing. I’ve been able to meet a ton of guys and go to a lot of interesting places, live in a lot of interesting places. It’s been a God gift, something I didn’t really think was going to happen. You grow up saying you’re going to stay with a team and retire with the team, but it never happens that way. I’ve enjoyed every team I’ve been with.”
One of those teams, Boston, who he played for in 2021, drafted him in the 31st round in 2010 out of Copiah Academy in Gallman, Mississippi. However, he knew he wasn’t ready for pro ball, so he decided to head to Starkville, a decision he’s never regretted.
“I went over there and grew up a little bit. I was highly touted coming out of high school. I got drafted, could have gone higher but I basically told everybody I want to go to college, experience that, grow up and mature as a baseball player and learn a great work ethic there, be able to build my body up and get stronger,” Renfroe said. “Obviously, it’s worked out. Hats off to John Cohen and those guys for really getting me where I needed to be. I was a catcher when I went to college, got drafted as a catcher. The outfield has been a great move for me, really good for my career.”
Now in his eighth big-league season, he’s developed a well-deserved reputation for having one of the most lethal outfield arms in the game.
As of June 14, he was tied for second in the American League with five outfield assists, a sign of just how deadly his right arm can be for opposing baserunners.
“Yeah, I take pride in that. I take pride in my defense,” Renfroe said. “I try to get better every year.”
“I put a lot of emphasis on my throwing skills, work on it a lot and make sure I can hone my skills as best as possible. A lot of times, it’s not necessarily how hard you throw, but how quick and accurate you get it there. That’s what I try to focus on. I try to prepare my arm like a pitcher in the offseason. I start working from 30 feet, work my way all the way up to 200-300 feet. It’s really worked well for me. I was a pitcher in high school and college, and I really lean on the things I learned as a pitcher, getting my arm prepared for the outfield.”
Changing teams has meant he’s also played for his share of different managers. His current skipper is Phil Nevin, a former player known for his fiery personality, which usually comes out when he’s defending one of his players against an unfair call or a questionable play. In 62 games with the Angels, Renfroe is hitting .242 with 12 home runs, 33 RBI, and an OPS of .735.
And it’s safe to say he’s already made quite an impression on his new skipper.
“He’s a leader in this group. He brings stability, consistency,” Nevin said. “He’s out there every day, plays a heck of a rightfield, great arm, has a lot of threat with his arm. With where he’s hitting now in the lineup, it really balances things out. Always a threat to hit a home run, but really he’s just a consistent leader in our clubhouse.”
