STARKVILLE — As expected, Mississippi State football is headed to Florida.
The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will reportedly take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Brett McMurphy of The Action Network first reported the matchup.
The game — formerly the Outback Bowl — kicks off at 11 a.m. Jan. 2.
Mississippi State is playing in its 13th consecutive bowl game. The Bulldogs have gone bowling every season since 2010.
MSU and Illinois have met twice before, most recently a 28-21 MSU victory in 1980 in Champaign, Illinois. The teams also met on the Illini’s home turf back in 1923.
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 24 to leapfrog the Rebels in bowl standing. The Bulldogs came in at No. 22 in Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings.
The ReliaQuest Bowl carries a $6.4 million payout.
MSU previously traveled to Tampa after the 2018 season for the Outback Bowl, losing 27-22 to Iowa.
The game is played at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bulldogs lost their most recent bowl game, a 34-7 defeat to Texas Tech in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.
MSU is 14-11 all time in bowl games.
Illinois rebounded from an early loss to Indiana to win six straight games, beating Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota in consecutive weeks amid a 7-1 start. Coach Bret Bielema led his team to a ranking as high as No. 14 in the AP Top 25.
But the Illini struggled down the stretch, losing three straight games to Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan.
Illinois is led by running back Chase Brown, who has totaled 1,643 rushing yards this season, second in FBS.
The Illini are second best in the nation in total defense.
