STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin has spent much of the past two months on social media, attempting to sell transfer players on Starkville and the Bulldogs' program.
But Griffin himself won't be a part of MSU's future.
The nation's most dynamic kickoff returner entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, leaving Mississippi State after three seasons.
"I wanna thank the whole MSU coaching staff for believing in me throughout the last 3 years!" Griffin wrote in a social media post Friday. "... I wanna thank the wonderful fans. I'm grateful that I got to play for y'all every Saturday!"
Griffin's departure comes after he totaled 502 receiving yards, third on the team to Rara Thomas and Rufus Harvey. Three of the Bulldogs' top four receivers from 2022 — Thomas, Griffin and Caleb Ducking (who is out of eligibility) will not be back next season.
Griffin, a junior, led FBS in kickoff return average at 32.26 yards per attempt, more than two full yards above South Carolina's Xavier Legette. He returned kickoffs for touchdowns against Auburn on Nov. 5 and North Carolina State in 2021.
The Philadelphia, Mississippi, native is a surprising entrant to the transfer portal, joining Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson as key offensive contributors to depart the program.
Mississippi State hired a new offensive coordinator — Appalachian State's Kevin Barbay — on Thursday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.