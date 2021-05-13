STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team will be without one of its top scorers next year.
Sophomore guard D.J. Stewart Jr. has reportedly signed an agent and will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to Paul Jones with 247sports.
Source: MSU's DJ Stewart expected to remain in 2021 NBA Draft https://t.co/HIQvjeurDQ via @247sports— Paul Jones (@PJ247Sports) May 13, 2021
Stewart entered his name into the draft in April but did not sign an agent until now. Signing an agent stops him from being able to return to Mississippi State.
Stewart was the lone Bulldog to start all 33 games this year and helped lead Mississippi State to a 18-15 record with a 8-10 conference record. The Bulldogs made the NIT tournament and lost in the championship game to Memphis.
He was MSU’s second-leading scorer on the team with 16.0 points per game, behind only guard Iverson Molinar’s 16.7 ppg. His 16 ppg ranked No. 10 in the SEC.
He was a great scorer for MSU but inconsistent at times, showcased by his four points in the NIT championship game where he shot only 1 of 10 from the floor. He also led the Bulldogs with 102 turnovers, 34 more than the next closest player.
Stewart joins Abdul Ado and Deivon Smith as prominent players who have left the program this offseason, but head coach Ben Howland also welcomed in two big additions in forwards Garrison Brooks from North Carolina and D.J. Jeffries from Memphis.
But with the loss of both Stewart and Smith, the Bulldogs are in much need of another talented guard to transfer in or emerge from the current roster.