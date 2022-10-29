John Cohen

Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen could become the new AD at Auburn.

 Austin Perryman | Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen apparently is in talks with Auburn that could land him in the same position at the rival SEC school.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you