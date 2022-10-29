featured Reports: Mississippi State AD John Cohen in talks with Auburn By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Oct 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen could become the new AD at Auburn. Austin Perryman | Mississippi State Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team. Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen apparently is in talks with Auburn that could land him in the same position at the rival SEC school.ESPN and others began reporting the news during college football coverage Saturday.Cohen, a former Mississippi State baseball player and coach, signed a four-year extension to remain as AD in July. His contract is worth $1.1 million annually with a buyout clause of $250,000.Utah State AD John Hartwell, previously an athletic administrator at Ole Miss, had been considered a strong candidate for the Auburn job.The Auburn football team visits Mississippi State next Saturday, Nov. 5.The Bulldogs have an open date this Saturday. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mississippi State John Cohen Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters