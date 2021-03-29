STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team is losing another key piece of its team this offseason.
Freshman guard Madison Hayes, a former five-star recruit and the No. 28 player in the class of 2020, is entering the transfer portal, per multiple reports.
Robbie Faulk with 247sports was the first to report.
Hayes is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining guard Xaria Wiggins, guard JaMya Mingo-Young, forward Sidney Cooks and center Yemiyah Morris.
Hayes played in all 19 of Mississippi State’s games this season and started the final nine. She averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds and was named to the SEC All-freshman team for her contributions. She played an average of 20.4 minutes per game.
Mississippi State’s roster is now down to seven total players.
The Bulldogs finished the season 10-9 in Nikki McCray-Penson’s first season as head coach. They had a 5-7 conference record and lost in the first round of the SEC tournament as a No. 9 seed.
Mississippi State was not invited to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. McCray-Penson declined an invitation to the NIT because she wanted to get the MSU program back to being a national championship contender and said she didn’t believe the NIT would help that cause.