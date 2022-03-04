Results from Mississippi State, Ole Miss players working out at NFL combine By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders had the fastest 40 time of the three Mississippi receivers at the combine. He's joined by teammate Dontario Drummond and Mississippi State's Makai Polk. By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterINDIANAPOLIS — The NFL combine is this week with eight former Ole Miss players and three former Mississippi State players part of those invited.Each day, select position groups take center stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Live updates of their results will be posted below when made available: Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Ole MissDontario Drummond (WR): 40-yard dash — 4.65Vertical — 34 inchesBroad jump — 122 inchesBraylon Sanders (WR):40-yard dash — 4.48Vertical — 34.5 inchesBroad jump — 121 inchesMatt Corral (QB):Did not participate due to injury.Mississippi StateMakai Polk (WR):40-yard dash — 4.59Vertical — 31 inchesBroad jump — 119 inches STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Live Nfl Combine Updates Makai Polk Dontario Drummond Braylon Sanders Matt Corral Mississippi State Football Ole Miss Football Lucas Oil Stadium Player Ole Miss Mississippi Sport Broad Jump Nfl Update Dash Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters