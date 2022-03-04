NFL Combine Football

Ole Miss' Braylon Sanders had the fastest 40 time of the three Mississippi receivers at the combine. He's joined by teammate Dontario Drummond and Mississippi State's Makai Polk.

 By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL combine is this week with eight former Ole Miss players and three former Mississippi State players part of those invited.

Each day, select position groups take center stage inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Live updates of their results will be posted below when made available:

Ole Miss

Dontario Drummond (WR): 

40-yard dash — 4.65

Vertical — 34 inches

Broad jump — 122 inches

Braylon Sanders (WR):

40-yard dash — 4.48

Vertical — 34.5 inches

Broad jump — 121 inches

Matt Corral (QB):

Did not participate due to injury.

Mississippi State

Makai Polk (WR):

40-yard dash — 4.59

Vertical — 31 inches

Broad jump — 119 inches

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus