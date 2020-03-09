Looking Back: The Bulldogs lost 83-71 at South Carolina on Tuesday but bounced back with a 69-44 victory at home over Ole Miss to close the regular season.
Looking Ahead: MSU will be the No. 4 seed at the SEC Tournament this week in Nashville. The Bulldogs will play Friday afternoon at approximately 2:30 on ESPN.
Who’s Hot: Reggie Perry produced double-doubles in both outings last week. Perry had 17 points and 16 rebounds at South Carolina and 22 points and 14 boards against Ole Miss. The sophomore forward leads the SEC with 17 double- doubles this season.
Who’s Not: D.J. Stewart Jr. only scored two points in 30 minutes against the Gamecocks on 1 of 7 shooting. Stewart is only averaging five points per game over his last five outings and hasn’t reached double figures since Feb. 19.
NET Rankings Watch: State was 50th overall in the NCAA NET Rankings on Sunday, up two spots from last week.
Bottom Line: The Bulldogs remain on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament but will need some wins at the SEC Tournament in Nashville and likely some help to make the field.
Early Sunday afternoon, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had Mississippi State as the second team, just behind Memphis, in his “next four out” category.