Looking Back: The Bulldogs claimed victory in both games last week, defeating Alabama 80-73 at home on Tuesday and also won at Missouri, 67-63.
Looking Ahead: MSU wraps up the regular season this week, playing at South Carolina Tuesday and at home against Ole Miss on Saturday. Both games are slated for 5:30 p.m. starts on SEC Network.
Who's Hot: Tyson Carter scored 34 points, shooting 12 of 19 from the field off the bench last week. Carter had 19 points against Alabama and led State with 15 points at Missouri.
Who's Not: The top seven players in the Bulldogs’ rotation are all playing well but the Bulldogs aren’t getting much of a contribution beyond that.
NET Rankings Watch: The Bulldogs were 52nd in Sunday's update of the NCAA NET rankings, up four spots from last week.
Bottom Line: Mississippi State remains on the bubble entering the final week of the regular season. But despite winning twice this past week, the Bulldogs’ actually dropped in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s from the “first four out” to the “next four out.” MSU must win out – and might even need some help – if it is going dancing again this year.