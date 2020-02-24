Looking Back: The Bulldogs held off a late comeback at home against South Carolina 79-76 on Wednesday but stumbled at Texas A&M 87-75 on Saturday.
Looking Ahead: MSU has rematches with both Alabama and Missouri this week. The Bulldogs host the Crimson Tide Tuesday at 8 p.m. then travel to Missouri on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who's Hot: Reggie Perry produced another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against South Carolina and scored 14 points, grabbed eight boards and blocked three shots against Texas A&M.
Who's Not: D.J. Stewart Jr. was second on the team with 16 points in State’s win over South Carolina. But the redshirt freshman produced just two points in 32 minutes in the loss to the Aggies on 1 of 7 shooting.
NET Rankings Watch: The Bulldogs were 56th overall in the NCAA NET rankings on Sunday, down four spots from last week.
Bottom Line: Mississippi State is looking more and more like it’ll be heading to the NIT instead of returning to the NCAA Tournament this year. Road losses to Ole Miss and Texas A&M loom large along with missed opportunities at LSU and Oklahoma.
Logan Lowery