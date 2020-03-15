Looking Back: The Bulldogs earned a double-bye and the No. 4 seed at the SEC Tournament.
MSU traveled to Nashville but the tournament was canceled prior to the Bulldogs’ game on Friday against the Florida-Georgia winner.
Looking Ahead: With the NCAA and NIT tournaments canceled as well, the Bulldogs’ attention turns towards the NBA Draft.
Nick Weatherspoon tested the draft waters in 2018 as did Reggie Perry last year. It’s quite possible both players do so again, along with Robert Woodard II.
Who’s Hot: Reggie Perry was selected as the SEC Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press and also won the Howell Trophy this past week.
Perry finished the season with 17 double-doubles and averaged 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds.
Who’s Not: Guard Iverson Molinar was the only member of State’s 2019 signing class who appeared in double-digit games this season. Elias King, Quinten Post and Devin Butts only played 20 minutes each and combined for 25 total points.
NET Rankings Watch: The Bulldogs were 50th overall in the season’s final NCAA NET rankings.
Bottom Line: ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said Mississippi State needed to win “at least two” games at the SEC Tournament to have a shot at returning to the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Bulldogs certainly had the talent of an NCAA Tournament team but played inconsistently at times which had them on the bubble at the end of the season.