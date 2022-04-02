djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-parker-stinnett-twp5

MSU starter Parker Stinnett didn't make it out of the second inning in Fayetteville Saturday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

For the second-straight night No. 2 Arkansas jumped on the starting pitching for Mississippi State and cruised to a big win.

The Razorbacks overcame an early 1-0 deficit with eight runs over the second and third innings en route to a 12-5 series-clinching victory.

Game 3 is Sunday at 2.

MSU starter Preston Johnson gave up six runs in the second, seven runs total – all earned – in his four innings and 97 pitches Friday.

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles homered twice off Johnson to lead the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win.

Behind Johnson the MSU bullpen mostly stabilized things.

Drew Talley allowed a seventh-inning run in his 2 1-3 innings. Cole Cheatham, the first man out, walked four batters but did not give up a hit or run in 1 2-3 innings.

The Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) won Saturday by chasing MSU starter Parker Stinnett after 1 2-3 innings.

Stinnett gave up only one hit, but it was a two-run single. He walked three and also allowed a run on a wild pitch. Stinnett gave up four earned runs in his brief appearance.

Cam Tullar was not a stabilizing force behind him. Tullar also thew only 1 2-3 innings while giving up three home runs and a double among his five hits. He also walked three batters.

The Razorbacks led 12-3 after six innings.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were efficient with their hits there just weren’t enough of them.

MSU (16-12, 3-5 SEC) scored its five runs on only five hits.

Kellum Clark had two hits, and Luke Hancock had a two-run home run to lead the Bulldogs.

Arkansas scored its 12 runs on eight hits.

MSU pitching surrendered eight walks.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus