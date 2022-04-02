featured Rinse, repeat: Arkansas jumps on Mississippi State early, wins big By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Apr 2, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU starter Parker Stinnett didn't make it out of the second inning in Fayetteville Saturday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second-straight night No. 2 Arkansas jumped on the starting pitching for Mississippi State and cruised to a big win.The Razorbacks overcame an early 1-0 deficit with eight runs over the second and third innings en route to a 12-5 series-clinching victory.Game 3 is Sunday at 2. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans MSU starter Preston Johnson gave up six runs in the second, seven runs total – all earned – in his four innings and 97 pitches Friday.Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles homered twice off Johnson to lead the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win.Behind Johnson the MSU bullpen mostly stabilized things.Drew Talley allowed a seventh-inning run in his 2 1-3 innings. Cole Cheatham, the first man out, walked four batters but did not give up a hit or run in 1 2-3 innings.The Razorbacks (21-4, 7-1 SEC) won Saturday by chasing MSU starter Parker Stinnett after 1 2-3 innings.Stinnett gave up only one hit, but it was a two-run single. He walked three and also allowed a run on a wild pitch. Stinnett gave up four earned runs in his brief appearance.Cam Tullar was not a stabilizing force behind him. Tullar also thew only 1 2-3 innings while giving up three home runs and a double among his five hits. He also walked three batters.The Razorbacks led 12-3 after six innings.The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were efficient with their hits there just weren’t enough of them.MSU (16-12, 3-5 SEC) scored its five runs on only five hits.Kellum Clark had two hits, and Luke Hancock had a two-run home run to lead the Bulldogs.Arkansas scored its 12 runs on eight hits.MSU pitching surrendered eight walks. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Luke Hancock Preston Johnson Kellum Clark Parker Stinnett Sport Baseball Arkansas Cam Tullar Batter Hit Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters