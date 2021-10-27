STARKVILLE – Playing Alabama at home and Vanderbilt on the road has a way of skewing a team’s splits, but even so the numbers for Mississippi State’s passing offense on the road compared to at Davis Wade Stadium are eye-catching.
The Bulldogs average 430 passing yards per game on the road (No. 2 nationally) compared to 333 at home (No. 11).
With Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, MSU leads the nation in pass attempts, so it’s no surprise both the home and road splits rank toward the top in the nation.
For a young team, though, the numbers don’t align.
“Duplicating our routine,” Leach says is the key. “We try to make the routine at home the same as it is on the road and try to duplicate all the periods depending on what time the game starts when we get to the hotel on Friday. We try to pattern that with some consistency.”
Will Rogers, a true sophomore quarterback, has a 146.14 passer rating on the road as opposed to a 132.65 rating at home.
Five of his seven interceptions have come at Davis Wade Stadium despite his completion percentage and average yards per attempt sitting about the same.
Rogers’ best rating this season (165.9) came in a 20-point comeback victory in Week 1 at home against Louisiana Tech.
His next three top ratings: 152.84 at Texas A&M, 144.17 at Vanderbilt and 141.94 at Memphis.
Finding his go-to receiver in Makai Polk is a large reason why.
Polk ranks 34th nationally in receiving yards per game (78.9). On the road or neutral sites, he ranks 10th with 108.3 receiving yards per game.
Polk is a redshirt sophomore transfer from California who made seven career starts heading into this season. Though his workload may not stand out, his three years spent around college football on or off the field is more than most of his MSU counterparts.
But his steadiness on the road represents that of a veteran. All but one (Western Michigan sophomore Skyy Moore) of the nine players with more receiving yards per game on the road are upperclassmen.
“I don’t think he’s even played his best football, but I think that when he’s playing well he provides an example of consistency,” Leach said of Polk. “It’s one thing to tell somebody that and they hear about it, but if they can see it, I think it’s beneficial. I think Makai provides that.”
Mississippi State doesn’t have a single receiver in the top-100 nationally in receiving yards per game at home.
Returning to Davis Wade Stadium this weekend, Mississippi State will face the No. 34 passing defense in Kentucky. The next-best passing defense MSU faced at home is Alabama – ranked No. 55 nationally.
Kentucky hasn't won in Starkville since 2008 — five years before Mark Stoops was hired as head coach.