STARKVILLE — Mississippi State guard Rocket Watts has entered the transfer, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Watts spent one season at Mississippi State after transferring in from Michigan State. His start last season was delayed due to an offseason hip procedure, and his lone year with the Bulldogs was riddled with injuries as well.
Watts appeared in 19 games with one start for Mississippi State last season under Ben Howland. He averaged 4.4 points per game. Lingering issues with his hip affected his playing time along with a late-season arm injury.
Watts spent two seasons at Michigan State where he shined as a freshman before taking a step back his sophomore year — a year he played through the hip injury. He averaged nine points per game for the Spartans in the 2019-20 season before scoring 7.7 points per contest the following season.
Watts is a native of Detroit who attended SPIRE Academy in Ohio. He was a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
Watts is the seventh player to have entered the transfer portal from last season's roster since Chris Jans was hired as head coach. He joins Alden Applewhite, Javian Davis, Cam Carter, D.J. Jeffries, Derek Fountain and Justin Rumph.